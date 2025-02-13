"She won't see her 30s" — Internet reacts as Bhad Bhabie doubles down on vaping after her chronic myeloid leukemia diagnosis

Rapper and internet personality Bhad Bhabie responded to fan backlash on February 12 and doubled down on her vaping despite her chronic myeloid leukemia diagnosis. She explained that she hadn’t been “lying” about having the rare type of blood cancer, rather she just chose to “still vape.”

“My doctor told me that I don’t have lung cancer. Vape has nothing to do with my cancer. I don’t have lung cancer. Yeah, you can have cancer and smoke vapes. I know people who have lung cancer and still smoke cigarettes,” Bhad began in her video shared via Instagram Story.

Bhabie went on to mention:

“I have a blood cancer. I have CML, leukemia. I do not have lung cancer. I can smoke a vape if I wanna smoke a vape. I have a blood cancer. Know what you’re talking about before you talk about it... It ain't blood cancer so it don't matter.”

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Meanwhile, her hairstylist added, “If you want to be technical, nobody should be smoking at all,” to which Bhad Bhabie smiled and seemed to agree.

She added that people still smoked and did a lot of other things they were not supposed to do, such as “f*ck your best friend’s boyfriend.”

She claimed Alabama Barker had alleged s*xual encounters with her partner Le Vaughn “twice” and “came back for more.”

Expand Tweet

In the wake of Bhad Bhabie’s now-viral video, the internet is having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @funsizeshytt commented on No Jumper’s post resharing the clip.

“Lmao she’s not gonna get any better & I hate to say it but she won’t see her 30s,” the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Ayo, we don’t care. Just stop posting and get better,” a person wrote.

“If u got that sh*t n smoke u tweaking,” one person wrote.

“I mean like you can but it ain’t making your situation any better,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in:

“Who’s going to tell her how lungs work how nicotine makes its way to the brain? I’m thinking her ‘diagnosis’ is bullsh*t. People have less and less dignity when it comes to getting attention,” a netizen wrote.

“She that stupid?” another netizen asked.

“If you close your eyes and listen, it’s Hawk Tua. 2 rednecks giving neck,” a user wrote.

Elsewhere, Bhabie shared that people who were mocking/ criticizing her for vaping amid her cancer diagnosis were "dumb," adding her blood count was "normal" and she was "just as good as a healthy person."

"I'm taking my medicine and I'm good. I don't know why y'all are so worried about me. I'll let y'all know when to be worried about me," she concluded.

Bhad Bhabie’s cancer diagnosis was revealed last year

Since October 2024, Bhad Bhabie’s followers expressed concern over her changing appearance, pointing out her drastic weight loss. While some speculated she was on a weight-loss drug such as Ozempic, others blamed it on her eating habits and lifestyle.

Expand Tweet

In the wake of this, on November 8, the 21-year-old took to her Instagram Story and shared her cancer diagnosis.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me lose [sic] weight,” Bhabie shared.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, also assured her fans that he was “slowly gaining” her weight back and urged people to “stop running [with] the worst narratives.”

Subsequently, a family member confirmed her diagnosis to TMZ and shared she was receiving treatment. Bhad’s mother Barbara Bregoli also confirmed the same and shared she has had cancer “twice.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback