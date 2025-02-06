What did Le Vaughn say to Bhad Bhabie's mother Barbara Bregoli? Online back and forth explored

Le Vaughn and his on-and-off partner Bhad Bhabie's mother Barbara Bregoli recently accused each other of using Bhabie. On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, they took to their Instagram Stories to call out the other in a heated online back and forth.

The exchange comes after Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, announced she was "single" in an IG Story shared on Tuesday, as reported by TMZ on February 4. However, just a day after this upload, fans spotted the couple having lunch together. Furthermore, in his recent Instagram Story, LV accused Barbara of neglect and disrespect, writing:

"Barbara stop mentioning me you mad your daughter don't f**k w you and she made commends w her father an you no longer have access to her money."

Bhad Bhabie and Vaughn have been dating on and off since July 2020. They share a daughter, Kali Love, who was born in March 2024. Last year, Bhabie declared she was single several times, only to get back together soon after, including after accusing him of domestic abuse.

"Believe me he won't walk out the winner!"- Bhad Bhabie's mother about Le Vaughn

Barbara Bregoli took to her Instagram Stories on February 5 to share a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between Le Vaugh and Fernanda Martinez Ramirez (their supposed nanny). In the texts, he asks Ramirez to leave as he couldn't "trust" her, threatening to call the police. The latter explained that she "brought diapers and wet wipes" and came to pick up "Dani's (Bhad Bhabie) belongings."

While Barbara didn't go into specifics about the exchange, the screenshot showed Ramirez stating that Danielle told her she could "come back." Meanwhile, Barbara Bregoli shared the image with the caption:

"Someone needs to let LV know that's Dani's home not his!! Broke a** can't even pay the water bill!!"

In a separate upload, Barbara claimed LV wanted Bhad Bhabie to fire all her staff and hire "his people" so that they could "rob her more than he has in the past two years." The mother claimed to have proof to support her allegations, adding:

"Believe me he won't walk out the winner!!!"

She continued to claim:

"He told me his baby momma was a pr*stitute when she was calling the cops on him now he all laid up with her in my DAUGHTER'S house."

Barbara accused LV of wanting to stay with Bhad Bhabie because he had nowhere else to go and he owned "nothing." She continued to allege that the couple's Maybach was in both their names, but he had no "job" or "credit," and he never made "payments."

In his post, Le Vaughn claimed that Barbara allowed Bhad Bhabie to "get molested" when she was just ten by her (Barbara's) boyfriend "several times." He accused her of wanting her daughter for money, adding:

"Her friends aren't the reason she hate you, you are.. And slow down master before I post the video you calling are dead best friend 'rip @_melanindolll' a dead monkey and Danni smacked the sh*t out you on camera for disrespecting her."

In another post, Vaughn threatened to file a lawsuit if Barbara "drop(ped) that video," the one that Alabama Barker allegedly begged him not to. Meanwhile, in a separate Story, he claimed to have more money than "all parties involved."

Barbara's Stories (Image via Instagram/@the_barbara_bregoli)

Notably, in December 2024, Bhabie accused Alabama Barker (Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter) of 'stealing' Le Vaughn, as she declared she was single. Bhabie claimed she and LV had an argument that allegedly led to him getting involved with Barker.

The latter singer denied the allegations, noting that LV had been talking to her on social media under a different name. She claimed Vaughn told her he was single. However, despite the cheating allegations, Bhabie and Vaughn soon reconciled.

While LV soon deleted his Stories, as seen in screenshots on Barbara's IG account, he claimed to have a "63 Benz" in his name, adding that he approved the "5k (she) get(s) monthly" because her daughter allegedly doesn't like her.

In response, Barbara claimed that both cars were in Bhad Bhabie's name and that LV doesn't approve of anything as he spends Bhabie's money. She even threatened to post "the Amex amount."

A separate post shows Vaughn threatening to send the nanny to jail (seen in earlier screenshots) and even call ICE on her. In her last Story, Barbara expressed concern for the safety of Bhabie, her granddaughter Kali, and the nanny.

Bhad Bhabie has not publicly reacted to the recent development yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback