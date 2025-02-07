"My mom calls black people monkeys" — Bhad Bhabie levels racist allegations against her own mother, shares footage of physical altercation

On February 7, Bhad Bhabie accused her mother, Barbara Bregoli, of making racist remarks about her late friend. She also posted a video of a physical altercation between them over the issue.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, made these claims amid her feud with Alabama Barker. Bhabie claimed that her mother made prejudiced remarks when the former was a teenager.

Bhad Bhabie said online:

“My mom calls black people monkeys I smacked the s**t outta her for calling my deceased friend a dead monkey. I all wanna see the video?”

It remains unclear as to when the altercation between the duo took place. However, in the video that was uploaded by Danielle online, the two women can be seen battling it out as the dogs in the residence bark in distress.

At one point, one of the women can be seen holding the other one by the neck.

Bhad Bhabie has faced ‘racist’ allegations in the past

Back in 2020, Danielle came under fire for “blackfishing.” In a social media post that was uploaded on April 6, 2020, the influencer’s skin tone appeared darker than her original skin tint.

While addressing the same, she said on Instagram live that her makeup foundation had:

“Blended fine, y’all just seen it with the light on it and got dramatic. Y’all say that I try to be black, because I- maybe a reason of me trying to be black is that I gre up in the hood. Tarzan, right, he- the story of Tarzan.”

The following year, in 2021, she continued to address the racist allegations launched against her. As per XXL, she said that cultural appropriation means “doing something negative with someone’s culture… But when you simply do it out of appreciation, that’s not appropriation.”

Addressing her accent, which has also been highly debated over for being racist, Bhad Bhabie added:

“Because I have a hood accent? OK. Anybody can grow up in the hood: White people, Asian people, Spanish people, Black people. Anybody can grow up in the hood. You see Asian boys that get adopted by White families, they don’t have an Asian accent.”

Bhad Bhabie’s mother and Le Vaughn get into online feud

Danielle Bregoli’s now ex-boyfriend took to his Instagram stories this week to fire at Barbara by stating that:

“Barbara stop mentioning me you mad your daughter don't f*ck w you and she made commends w her father an you no longer have access to her money.”

He then alleged that Barbara allowed her boyfriend to s*xually assault Danielle numerous times. He said:

“Her friends aren't the reason she hate you, you are.”

In response to the same, Barbara called Le Vaughn a clown and alleged that he wanted Danielle to fire her team and hire only “his people” so that he could rob Danielle. She said on her Instagram stories:

“He told me his baby momma was a p********e when she was calling the cops on him now he is all laid up wither her in my DAUGHTER's house."

Barbara had not addressed the video of the altercation Danielle had posted on social media at the time of writing this article.

