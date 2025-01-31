Rapper Soulja Boy a.k.a. DeAndre Cortez Way has slammed Bhad Bhabie for making false claims that he and Alabama Barker (Travis Barker's daughter) were intimate. On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Bhad Bhabie dropped her diss track, Over Cooked, where she alleged that Barker hooked up with Big Draco and got pregnant by Tyga but eventually had an abortion.

In response, Way took to his Instagram Live to go on an expletive-filled rant criticizing Bhabie (real name Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli). He began:

"Bhad Bhabie... You crackhead b*tch. Why the f*ck you got my name in your mouth for? Ain't your baby daddy beating the f*ck out you every day? Don't you got black eyes every time you go live? Don't you want to be a fake black girl?"

Soulja is referencing a July 2024 Instagram story by Bregoli where she alleged her partner Le Vaughn physically assaulted her.

For the unversed, Bregoli has been feuding with Barker since December after she accused the latter of trying to steal LV. Per Bhabie, she and Vaughn had an argument that allegedly led to him getting involved with Alabama. In her diss track, she rapped:

"Hatin’-a** h*e tried steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F*ckin’ on Soulja and Tyga got you pregnant / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin’ (Seen it comin’) / Did all that for nothin’, b*tch, he still gon’ come right back (He gon’ come right back)."

Bregoli later doubled down on her claims in an Instagram video to state Barker "was not pregnant by Le Vaughn; she was pregnant by Tyga," and she "got an abortion."

"Ain't you been culture vulturin' on our culture?"- Soulja Boy addreses Bhad Bhabie's claims, threatens to sue

Soulja Boy continued to call out Bhad Bhabie, saying:

"Ain't you been culture vulturin' on our culture?"

The rapper is referencing Bregoli's Instagram story where she accused Alabama Barker of being a "privileged white girl" who preys on Black men and their families. She also called Barker a "culture vulture."

Soulja Boy continued to recount an incident where Bhabie made a move on him, and he told her no, before adding:

"So you mean to tell me because I ain't let you s*ck my d*ck, you mad? You get on this internet lying on my name?"

Big Draco threatened to sue Bhabie for spreading false information and defamation of character, stating he wanted $10 million in cash. Soulja Boy told her to stop mentioning him, reiterating that she wasn't Black and didn't belong to the culture.

Alabama Barker, too, denied the allegations. Replying to a comment on TikTok inquiring about her relationship with the two men, Barker wrote, "Absolutely not." She later hopped on to her Instagram stories to reiterate the same, writing:

"To be clear, I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy outside of public setting."

She continued to add that she was planning to drop her own diss track (titled Cry Bhabie). To be noted, Barker is 19, while the two men are in their 30s.

Tyga's post on X (Image via X/ @Tyga)

Tyga seemingly denied the claims in a TikTok post that featured a 50 Cent meme along with a cap emoji with an in-post caption, "cmon..ain't no way gang."

He later took to his X to refute having any "physical relationship with Alabama," calling the claims "ridiculous."

Bhabie also shared a newer version of the show with Tyga's and Big Draco's names censored out. Her mother, Barbara Bregoli, however, took to her Instagram stories to criticize Soulja Boy for talking about her daughter.

Bhad Bhabie has not publicly reacted to the development.

