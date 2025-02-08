"Wonder what Travis thinks of this"— Internet reacts to Alabama Barker releasing "Cry Bhabie," a diss track aimed at Bhad Bhabie

As the feud between Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie appeared to simmer down, Barker reignited tensions by releasing a diss track titled Cry Bhabie, seemingly aimed at Bhabie. This track comes in response to Bhad Bhabie's allegations that Barker had been intimate with Soulja Boy and Tyga. Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the diss track.

In Cry Bhabie, Alabama Barker alleges that Bhad Bhabie’s child's father, Le Vaughn, attempted to “pipe” her, which refers to the origin of their beef. The feud escalated last December when Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram Live to accuse Le Vaughn of cheating on her with Barker. Barker has consistently denied these allegations.

The diss track also takes aim at Bhad Bhabie's parenting, with Barker implying that the mother of one is not “watching” her daughter, Kali Love.

Other lyrics in the song include:

“Your best friend and your BD/ They been getting it on/ And the sad part about it/ You still gon' bring him home/ And the funny thing about it/ He still be in my phone/ Poppin' shit like Fanta You talk a lot on camera/ You really asked that man- ‘Should I dye my hair like Bama?’/ The pills got you higher/ Turned you to a liar”

The music video for the track features Alabama Barker partying with friends. The video has garnered over 300,000 views on YouTube since its release on February 7, at the time of writing.

Netizens have since taken to X to react to the song, with one person saying:

"wonder what Travis thinks of this"

Expand Tweet

Several others seemingly appreciated Alabama Barker’s music skills online, with reactions to the song reading:

“If they get the balance and bass right when she releases it, it can be a big hit,” an X user said.

“Ngl this kinda decent,” another internet user said.

“She went off ngl,” a platform user said.

Cry Bhabie comes after Bhad Bhabie released her own Alabama Barker diss track titled Over Cooked. Meanwhile, some other reactions to Cry Bhabie read:

“Her ghost writer killed that fr. BB’s ghost writer better pop back,” another internet user said.

“Naw she poppin it fr,” an X user said.

“Her production is really good,” a netizen said.

Bhad Bhabie had not publicly addressed the diss track at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“Wait she actually spittin tho…,” an X user said.

“That kinda slap tho,” another internet user said.

Soulja Boy addresses Bhad Bhabie’s Alabama Barker allegations

In Bhad Bhabie’s Over Cooked, the social media personality alleged that Alabama Barker slept with multiple rappers, including Tyga, and even suggested that she was pregnant with Soulja Boy’s child.

Following the track’s release, fans questioned Alabama Barker on social media about her involvement with the two men, to which she responded, “Absolutely not.”

Soulja Boy also addressed Bhabie on Instagram, questioning why she was speaking about him. He then brought up the alleged physical abuse Bhabie faced from Le Vaughn. The Crank That rapper said:

“Ain’t your baby daddy beating the f**k out you every day. Don’t you got black eyes every time you go live?”

The rapper then told her to stay out of hip-hop culture and not speak about him, saying:

“Now leave your motherf**king culture alone. And keep my name out your motherf**king mouth.”

He then told her that she does not know “sh*t” about him.

Meanwhile, Tyga addressed the allegations on TikTok by sharing a clip of 50 Cent saying, “What he say f**k me for?” He also wrote in the caption, “C’mon ain’t no away gang.”

At the time of writing this article, Alabama Barker had not further addressed her feud with Bhabie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback