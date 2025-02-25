Which Kanye West song did Bhad Bhabie sample in Ms. Whitman? Rapper thanks Ye and Bianca Censori for their stamp of approval for her diss song

Rapper Bhad Bhabie recently released her diss track called Ms. Whitman, in which she takes aim at Alabama Barker through both the lyrics and the music video. Additionally, on February 25, 2025, Bhad Bhabie took to X to thank Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, given she sampled Ye's song Carnival for her diss track.

Expressing her gratitude, Bad Bhaie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, wrote on X:

"Thank you. Bianca and ye 🫶🏻"

Bregoli's tweet thanking Kanye West (Image via X/@BhadBhabie)

Her tweet also included a screenshot of a message allegedly from Ye, reviewing the diss track. The message read:

"He said that s*it knock harder than the original. 'All in the zoo'"

Bregoli's tweet displaying a review of her diss track (Image via X/@BhadBhabie)

In Ms. Whitman, Bhad Bhabie has taken multiple shots at Alabama Barker, doubling down on her claim that Alabama was reportedly pregnant with Tyga's child. One of the lyrics read:

"You s*cked the d**k straight out my a*s, who got the upper hand? / [...] / This h*e belong all in the zoo, see I don't understand / She f*cked on Tyga and killed babies I seen the sonogram."

Moreover, the music video of Bregoli's diss track features a drummer who seemingly resembles Blink-182 member and Alabama Barker's father, Travis Barker. In an Instagram video dated February 20, 2025, the rapper posted a video teasing the diss track while sporting heavy makeup and blonde hair.

This led netizens to speculate if Bhad Bhabie's revamped look for the video was an alleged dig at Alabama Barker, as she has blonde tresses and usually posts pictures with a full face of makeup.

What is Bhad Bhabie's feud with Alabama Barker? Details explored

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker started over Le Vaughn, the father of Bhabie's child, whom the rapper had been dating since 2020. The conflict started in December 2024, when Bregoli posted and later deleted multiple Instagram stories accusing Alabama Barker of trying to steal her partner.

Initially, Alabama didn't say much and just left a comment under The Shade Room's post covering Bregoli's accusations stating "#ew." However, she later posted a TikTok video taking a dig at the rapper, escalating the feud. In response, Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of trying to get with Le Vaughn to spite her.

After back and forth between the two women via Instagram Stories, Alabama Barker claimed in a statement that Le Vaughn lied about being single and confessed his feelings for her multiple times.

Additionally, Alabama clarified that she wasn't interested in the father of Bregoli's child. While Le Vaughn denied Alabama's accusations, Bhabhie released a diss track called Overcooked in January 2025, wherein she claimed Tyga impregnated Alabama. On January 31, 2025, Tyga denied Bregoli's allegations via a tweet, writing:

"This the dumbest s*it I ever heard . yall believe anything yall see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it."

Tyga's clarification on rumors concerning Alabama Barker (Image via X/@Tyga)

Alabama also denied Bregoli's accusations about her alleged pregnancy and abortion, calling them a "sad baseless attempt to gain attention." On February 7, 2025, Alabama Barker released a diss track against Bhad Bhabie called Cry Bhabie, wherein she reportedly took jabs at the rapper's career and relationships.

While Bregoli's diss track is garnering a lot of traction, netizens are also discussing the angle of Kanye West allowing the rapper to sample his track to diss Travis Barker's daughter. The relationship between Ye and Barker here is far-fetched, however, Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney Kardashian recently married the Blink-182 drummer.

