“I don’t even know what’s going on” — Kanye West denies involvement in Bhad Bhabie-Alabama Barker beef and addresses viral verse with his voice 

Kanye West, who goes by Ye, has denied any involvement in the beef between Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) and Alabama Barker (Travis Barker's daughter). On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the rapper took to his Instagram stories to explain that he had approved the use of his sample but wanted no part in the dispute.

Ad

For the unversed, Bhabie and Barker have been feuding since last December, when the former accused the 19-year-old of trying to steal her partner, Le Vaughn. Per Bregoli, she and Vaughn had an argument that allegedly led to him getting involved with Barker. The social media back-and-forth soon escalated to diss tracks targeting the other (Danielle's Over Cooked and Barker's Cry Bhabie).

In the IG story, Ye explained:

"Yo, I'm not in the middle of none of this AI beef. People throwing my voice on things, the whole 'Carnival' sample. I just talked to Travis Barker, I would never be in the middle. I don't even know what's going on."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Tuesday, Bregoli released her latest diatribe, Ms. Whitman, which sampled Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's hit song Carnival. Ahead of the song's release, Bhad Bhabie took to X to thank Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. Since then, fans have speculated on the extent of the Donda artist's involvement.

"I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample"- Kanye West about approving the use of sample from Carnival

Referencing his approval of using the sample, Kanye West reasoned:

Ad

"I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample. Only reason why I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me, they stop clearances, and everything has been very difficult for me. So I always—anybody asks me, I always clear it."

He continued to slam being "put in the middle" of the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's beef. He added that any verse using his voice was not his doing, hinting that it might be AI-generated.

Ad

In the diss track, Ms. Whitman, Patricia Arquette’s character from True Romance (1993), Alabama Whitman, was referenced. Barker is seemingly named after this character. Bhabi shared this in a post thanking West and Censori. It included a screenshot of an alleged text message by Kanye West, reading:

"He said that s**t knock harder than the original. All in the zoo."

Bhabie's X post (Image via X/ @BhadBhabie)

Ms. Whitman makes several jabs at Alabama Barker, including doubling down on her Over Cooked allegations that Barker was pregnant with Tyga's child that she aborted. Both Barker and Tyga have denied the claims.

Ad

The music video for the track features a drummer bearing a resemblance to blink-182 drummer and Alabama's father, Travis Barker. Bhabie is seen tw*rking on the man throughout the song. Bregoli also targeted Travis’ wife, Kourtney Kardashian, rapping:

"Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister’s second-hand?"

While Ye has no beef with Travis, he was once married to Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian.

Ad

Neither Travis nor Kourtney has publicly commented on the diss track.

Bregoli and Le Vaughn have been dating on and off since 2020. They share an 11-month-old daughter, Kali Love.

Alabama, for her part, has maintained that Vaughn pursued her, adding that she was not aware of the latter's relationship with Bhabie. She has not publicly reacted to the latest diss. She later reshared Kanye's story on her Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback