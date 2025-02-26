Bhad Bhabie samples Kanye West's 'Carnival' on second diss track against Alabama Barker titled 'Ms. Whitman': A Review

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's online feud has started heating up. The former dropped a second diss track against Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter, titled Ms. Whitman, officially following up on January's diss track Over Cooked.

The record was released to all major streaming platforms on Tuesday (February 25), alongside an official music video. The visuals also include, what appears to be, a Travis Barker look-alike playing drums with Bhabie dancing around him.

Interestingly, Ms. Whitman's production samples Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign's no.1 hit record Carnival. Not long after the diss track was released, Bhabie teased a remix which reportedly features West's vocals on an added verse.

Ye addressed his reported inclusion on the record, addressing rumors of AI use on the teased remix. However, the Chicago rapper did confirm that he cleared the sample for Ms. Whitman.

"I’m not in the middle of none of this AI beef. People throwing my voice on things, the whole ‘Carnival’ sample. I just talked to Travis Barker. I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on," Ye stated.

West also emphasized that his sample clearance was not meant to be considered a diss against Alabama when he stated:

“I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample. The only reason I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me. Everything has been very difficult for me. So, anybody asks me for something, I always clear it. I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all this at all.”

Expand Tweet

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Bhad Bhabie's diss track 'Ms. Whitman'

The title of Bhad Bhabie's Ms. Whitman seemingly references Alabama's first name, reportedly drawing inspiration from the main character of 1993's "True Romance," named Alabama Whitman.

The diss track, produced by LV, finds Bhabie spending the entirety of Ms. Whitman taking shots at Alabama Barker. She accuses her of promiscuous activities, and an unconfirmed abortion, as well as throws subtle shots at her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian.

Notable themes discussed and explored on Bhad Bhabie's Ms. Whitman diss track have been provided below:

S*xual allegations

Relationships

Infidelity

Addiction

Drug Abuse

Promiscuity

Deception

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Intro)

Bhad Bhabie in the official music video for her second diss track against Alabama Barker 'Ms. Whitney' uploaded to YouTube on February 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@bhadbhabie)

"Go, go, go, go / Head so good, she a honor roll / You thought I wasn't gonna come back for more you dumb, dirty b***h? (She ride the di*k like a carnival) / I done did the impossible / Go, go, go, go / Head so good, she a honor roll / She ride the di*k like a carnival / I done did the impossible"

Bhad Bhabie introduces Ms. Whitman with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Carnival sample, with her directing her aggressive introduction at Alabama Barker.

(Verse)

Bhad Bhabie in the official music video for her second diss track against Alabama Barker 'Ms. Whitney' uploaded to YouTube on February 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@bhadbhabie)

"Why this b***h obsessed with me? I just don't understand / You s**ked the di*k straight out my a**, who got the upper hand? (Haha) / I see why you ain't got no friends, you're Miss I'll-Fu*k-Your-Man (Fu*k your man) / Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister's second-hand? (Wow)"

Bhad Bhabie then introduces her verse, addressing previous allegations where she claimed Alabama Barker had s*xual relations with her baby daddy, LeVaughn. She suggests that his infidelity doesn't matter since he still chooses to be with her.

Bhabie then goes on to take shots at Barker's stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, claiming she's "burnt out". She ends the bar by claiming that Alabama's father Travis Barker settled for Kourtney, alleging he initially intended to be with Kim Kardashian.

"I know your route, you're reaching out, you need my name for clout (Clout) / That stanky pu**y got you kicked out the Kardashian house (Ahahaha, stanky) / You hit my DM like, "No more diss songs," you tappin' out (Tappin' out) / I go rehab with this flow, b***h, I'm blackin' out (Blackin' out)"

Bhabie goes on to claim that Alabama was "kicked out" of the Kardashian house because of promiscuous activities, while simultaneously addressing rumors from Barker's diss track Cry Bhabie, which suggested the rapper was addicted to pills.

Bhad Bhabie in the official music video for her second diss track against Alabama Barker 'Ms. Whitney' uploaded to YouTube on February 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@bhadbhabie)

"No, you not a model, give that flow right back to Latto (Back to Latto) / You ugly with no makeup, for some beats, you fu*k on Jacob (Dirty wh*re) / How many times I got to tell these ho*s I been that b***h? (Been that b***h) / My money long, sh*t on the floor, look like I print it, uh"

Bhad Bhabie continues by calling out Alabama for supposedly copying Latto's flow from Sunday Service. The 19-year-old pop star is also featured in Latto's music video for Brokey, which makes Bhabie's shots appear more directed at both of their relationships.

Bhabie also claims that Alabama uses promiscuous industry practices to build networks and connections, suggesting she often sleeps with producer ATL Jacob for "free beats".

"Seven foreign cars, live on the Hills, my sh*t ain't rented / Keep my baby daddy name out yo' fu*kin' mouth 'fore I Will Smith it (B***h) / This ho belong all in the zoo, see, I don't understand (I don't understand) / She fu*ked on Tyga and killin' babies, I seen the sonogram (I seen it)"

With a reference to Will Smith's controversial altercation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, Bhabie suggests her intention of getting physical with Alabama if she continues to speak on her relationship with LeVaughn.

Bhabie ends the bar by suggesting that Alabama had an abortion for an unconfirmed physical relationship with rapper Tyga, claiming she's seen the supposed sonogram.

Bhad Bhabie in the official music video for her second diss track against Alabama Barker 'Ms. Whitney' uploaded to YouTube on February 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@bhadbhabie)

"Flex like me, wanna be just like me / But I got plaques, on plaques, on plaques like Soulja Boy teeth / Dye your hair like me, weird b***h, not me / They fu*ked you back to back to back, that could never be me (Never be me)"

Another artist who gets called out in Ms. Whitman is rapper Soulja Boy, whom she previously took shots at on Over Cooked for seemingly "messing around" with Alabama Barker.

She uses the "plaques on plaques" line to allude to her success within the music industry, while also implying that Soulja Boy's teeth were discolored before he got them fixed.

"Ain't speakin' facts, she make me laugh, I call her Marlon Wayans (Hahaha) / Them NFL boys ran a train on you, now you on the team (Damn) / How this b***h got a thousand bodies, ain't old enough to drink? / Jackboy fu*ked that pu**y out in Florida, you fu*k on anything (Jackboy)"

Bhabie continues by dropping more allegations against the 19-year-old pop star's supposed relationships.

Lines in this bar, suggest her surprise at supposedly finding out about Alabama's relationships when claiming she isn't old enough to drink yet has had "1000s" of physical relationships, many of which she alleges are with NFL players.

Bhad Bhabie in the official music video for her second diss track against Alabama Barker 'Ms. Whitney' uploaded to YouTube on February 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@bhadbhabie)

"I know about you / Just with little fame, it's easy to get that wh*re up out you (That wh*re about you) / Almost overdosed on a vape, nobody ain't call about you / I played a role to be your friend to beat the smoke out you (Dumb b***h)"

Bhad Bhabie ends her verse by claiming she's been deceptive in their friendship, only becoming Alabama's friend as a set-up to physically confront her.

She also references a medical situation from 2024 where Barker was reportedly taken to the hospital to deal with nicotine withdrawals supposedly caused by an addiction to vapes.

(Chorus)

Bhad Bhabie in the official music video for her second diss track against Alabama Barker 'Ms. Whitney' uploaded to YouTube on February 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@bhadbhabie)

"Damn, Alabama, you a tramp, Alabama / Wave this Drac' out the window, God's plan, Alabama / Simon says stomp your feet, move your hands, Alabama / Bhabie says I'm up the street, like here I am, Alabama"

Bhad Bhabie then introduces fans to Ms. Whitman's hook, calling Alabama a "tramp" and referencing Drake and his 2018 hit God's Plan when suggesting she intends to violently confront the 19-year-old pop star.

With a two-line outro, Bhabie closes out her second diss track against Alabama Barker citing how their friendship was never real.

Almost a day after being uploaded to all major streaming platforms, Bhad Bhabie's Ms. Whitman has garnered massive attention online. The diss track's music video has amassed over three million views on her official YouTube channel.

