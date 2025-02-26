Recapping Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's beef: History explored as former drops second diss track 'Ms. Whitman'

This week, Bhad Bhabie heated her ongoing beef with Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter Alabama Barker with an official diss track, titled Ms. Whitman, which was released alongside a music video directed by Apex Visions.

Danielle Bregoli, professionally known as Bhad Bhabie, delivered Ms. Whitman as her second official diss track against Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter this Tuesday (February 25).

A majority of the allegations included in this record come from Bhabie claiming Alabama relies on the wealth of her famous parents for clout and fame, with multiple suggestions of high promiscuity in her relationships.

Bhad Bhabie in the official music video for her second diss track against Alabama Barker 'Ms. Whitman' uploaded to YouTube on February 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@bhadbhabie)

Bhabie's Ms. Whitman has garnered significant attention since it was delivered to all major streaming platforms, garnering over three million views on her official YouTube channel.

The record also samples Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign's chart-topping hit from last year, Carnival. Bhabie also teased an alleged AI verse from the Chicago rapper on her Instagram Live, which he responded to explaining:

"I’m not in the middle of none of this AI beef. People throwing my voice on things, the whole ‘Carnival’ sample. I just talked to Travis Barker. I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on."

Ye went on to emphasize that he was unaware of Bhad Bhabie and Alabama's ongoing feud, stating:

“I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample. The only reason I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me. Everything has been very difficult for me. So, anybody asks me for something, I always clear it. I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all this at all.”

Why are Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker beefing: Relationship timeline explored

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker first started beefing in December 2024, following Bregoli's accusations that the latter was attempting to "steal" her then-boyfriend and baby daddy, Le Vaughn.

Bhabie's claims suggest that Alabama and Vaughn were involved with each other while she was undergoing cancer treatment, which she publicly spoke about in November clarifying her diagnosis affected her white blood cells.

In December, Bhabie took to Instagram, posting multiple stories that seemingly address the "cheating situation," stating:

"This is my first cheating situation with Lv EVER! My baby don't play with me like that, he was hurt. And remember bookie, he only did it to hurt me because I hurt him first. That's why he never fu*ked you and that's why you acted like that about him"

Expand Tweet

Alabama denied all the allegations Bhabie had spoken on, claiming that Vaughn was the one who approached her and not the other way around. A month later, on January 27, 2025, Bhad Bhabie released her first official diss track against the 19-year-old titled Over Cooked.

The record features multiple allegations and finds Bhabie airing out all her grievances with Barker over the Levar Coppin-produced instrumental. One of the biggest claims on Over Cooked, finds the rapper suggesting Alabama and Tyga had allegedly gotten pregnant and opted to have an abortion.

"Hatin' a*s h*e tried steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / Fu*kin' on..., and..., got you pregnant (Uh) / Tried to play me close / backdoor me, seen it comin' (Seen it comin')"

Following these claims spreading across all major streaming platforms, both Alabama and Tyga were quick to deny all these allegations. A few weeks later, the teenage rapper responded to Bhad Bhabie with her own diss track, Cry Bhabie, released to streaming alongside a music video on February 11, 2025.

Alabama seemingly refutes all of Bhad Bhabie's claims and allegations, suggesting Le Vaughn had been unfaithful multiple times behind her back. The record was produced by ATL Jacob, Jordan Kohno, and RushDee, with Barker delivering bars like:

"I was out in LV, and LV tried to pipe me / I can't even cap, I didn't know he was your BD / I told twin to chill, he said, "You sweeter than some kiwi" / I'm coming for heads, all you b***hes gotta see me / This sweet life ain't on TV, yeah / Wish I could beat your a** through the phone on 3D / Bet if I had caught you outside, it would be free me"

Bhad Bhabie's Ms. Whitman diss track is the latest in their ongoing public feud, with the rapper even hiring a Travis Barker lookalike to play drums in the official music video, in what appears to be an attempt to besmirch Alabama's family name.

According to a report from Billboard magazine, Bhad Bhabie's decision to title the record Ms. Whitman is another jibe against the 19-year-old rapper. Travis Barker has previously spoken about naming his daughter after Alabama Whitman from Quentin Tarantino's 1993 film "True Romance".

