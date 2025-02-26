"I think this was bad optically"— DJ Akademiks warns Joe Budden against suing 50 Cent over AI image

Rapper 50 Cent escalated his feud with Joe Budden by posting AI images of the latter to respond to a statement about Cent needing therapy. On February 25, 2025, Cent took to Instagram to post AI-generated images of Budden.

One shows the broadcaster in his underwear, while another post showcases Budden's head morphed onto singer D'Angelo's body from the Untitled (How Does It Feel) video.

This led to Budden stating that he'd sue the rapper. However, during his recent livestream explaining the feud between Budden and Cent, DJ Akademiks warned Joe Budden about suing 50 Cent over the AI-generated images. Hinting at Joe Budden being a hypocrite for talking about suing Cent when he criticized Drake for his lawsuit against UMG, Akademiks said:

"I think this was bad optically to say. Now, it makes you sound exactly like what you've criticized... A n---a putting up an AI picture of you in a brief doesn't hold a candle to a man calling you a pedophile."

During a January 2025 episode of the Joe Budden podcast, the broadcaster took digs at Drake for suing UMG over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, wherein the lyrics alleged he was a pedophile. At the time, Budden dubbed Drake a "Karen," and mentioned he thought the rapper's actions were "nasty and disgusting".

Additionally, during his latest live stream, Akademiks agreed that Budden was "in the realm of being able to sue" Cent, adding there is some precedence to AI-related lawsuits. The internet personality mentioned that he agreed with Budden on a "business level."

"If I have a problem with it, we're getting lawyers involved"— Joe Budden comments on 50 Cent posting AI-generated images of him

50 Cent's response to Joe Budden was the result of the latter's statement on a recent podcast episode. In the episode, Budden mentioned that the new meaning of hip-hop was needing therapy. Furthering his perspective, the broadcaster commented on Cent requiring therapy for throwing shade at Irv Gotti after his demise.

“Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it,” he said.

Budden's comment led to Cent taking a dig at the broadcaster with a statement hinting at Joe Budden's arrest in December 2024 for stalking and lewdness. Cent asked Budden to stay out of his mix and added "you need to stop walking around naked."

The broadcaster reportedly appeared naked outside a neighbor's apartment. However, charges against Budden were dropped and he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

In addition to his statements, 50 Cent posted AI-generated images which sparked a response from Budden. According to a report by Rhyme Junkie dated February 24, 2025, Joe Budden commented on the AI photos stating:

"50 been posting me for seven days in a row. If I have a problem with it, we're getting lawyers involved, 'cause that's illegal ... You can't take all these AI pics ... "

Budden continued:

"But I don't have a problem with it, and I think that's corny, and that's 50. I got all the respect in the world for him, but if I get tired of it, and it stops paying, then yeah, it's lawyer time."

While 50 Cent deleted the AI-generated images of Joe Budden from his Instagram account, he responded to the latter's legal threat by stating he's mistaken the rapper for someone else. Additionally, Cent mentioned that he'd rather talk to Joe Budden one-on-one, so Budden can tell him about the therapy Cent needs.

