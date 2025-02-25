"How much that cost?" — Internet reacts as 50 Cent claims to obtain paperwork on Big Meech from 1090 Jake

50 Cent seemingly continues his feud with Black Mafia Family (BMF) founder Big Meech, claiming he has evidence proving that Meech was a snitch. This follows the rapper's accusations two weeks ago, in which he alleged that the truth would be revealed in a tell-all documentary by Tammy Cowin.

For the unversed, Cowin was Meech's former business partner and is currently a producer of the Starz show BMF (executively produced by 50 Cent which chronicled Big Meech's crime life).

The feud between 50 Cent and Big Meech, who were once on good terms, seemingly escalated after the latter met with the former's longtime rival, Rick Ross, in February 2024. Since then, the In Da Club rapper has been taking shots at Big Meech.

On February 25, 2025, 50 Cent took to his Instagram to claim that media personality 1090 Jake, a former convict, had all the paperwork that allegedly proved Big Meech snitched to the police.

In the post, he uploaded pictures of what seemed to be legal paperwork that supposedly proved the same. For the unversed, Meech was incarcerated in prison in 2005 for drug-related charges and was released in late 2024.

"(TAMMY COWINS)The truth and nothing but the truth coming soon! 1090 Jake tomorrow got that paper work you know the vibes," the rapper captioned the post.

The ongoing feud between 50 Cent and Big Meech has sparked mixed responses on social media, with one user questioning how much the rapper spent to acquire the information from 1090 Jake.

"How much that cost?"

Several netizens were curious about the information the rapper claimed 1090 Jake had.

"Looks like 50 Cent is stirring the pot again! This clip has "drama alert" written all over it. Can't wait to see what 1090 Jake reveals!" one user exclaimed.

"1090 Jake the best paperwork finder in the business he must be part of the force," another person added.

"Who would ever thought we see the day 50 cnet work with 1090 Jake to expose somebody," someone else commented.

However, others criticized the rapper for continuously targeting Big Meech. Here are some of their reactions.

"All these because he doesnt worship you and you made 150M already from his life story," one person tweeted.

"50 is big mad he gave lil meech 5M and had his dad asking Rick Ross for handouts when he got out," another person added.

"Man thang is if he so call a snitch why work with him in the first place if you been knew this …. 50 acting like a bitter EX," someone else posted.

"Man I'm tired of 50 Cent! Go be a penny!!" another user exclaimed.

Exploring the feud between Big Meech and 50 Cent

While 50 Cent was on good terms with Big Meech following the latter's release from prison, their relationship reportedly soured after Meech was seen with Rick Ross in February 2024. Following this, Fiddy took to trolling the BFM boss and his son, Little Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., on social media.

In his recent trolling, the rapper included a GoFundMe for Big Meech, writing in a now-deleted post:

"Help big screech pay his 30k a month Air BnB, That's one of P's cribs. shout out to Quality Control!"

This came after Big Meech's Homecoming Concert, scheduled for February 13 in Miami, was canceled last minute. The event lineup included Sexyy Redd and Kodak Black, among other artists.

Following the cancellation, Cent took to Instagram to clarify that he was not responsible for the incident. However, he had previously warned fans the event would not happen as Meech was allegedly under house arrest.

The feud between Big Meech and Fiddy spilled into the BMF boss's family, with his son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., siding with his father. Last week, Demetrius Flenory Jr. recently posted pictures with Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather, another rival of the In Da Club rapper.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. plays his father in 50 Cent's BMF show, but the series' fate is uncertain amid the feud between the rapper and Meech's family. Starz's BMF concluded its third season in 2024 and was renewed for a fourth season.

