"I had nothing to do with this" — 50 Cent reacts to the cancellation of Big Meech's Welcome Back concert at the last minute

50 Cent (born Curtis James Jackson) recently refuted the claims that he was involved in the last-minute cancellation of Big Meech's Welcome Back concert.

For context, Meech and 50 Cent have been trading barbs since the former was seen posing for a picture with Jackson's rival, Rick Ross, following his release from prison last October. Meech, the founder of the Black Mafia Family gang, was incarcerated in 2008 on drug-related charges.

Following his release, a Welcome Back concert for Meech was scheduled at the Amerant Bank Arena on February 13, 2025, with artists like Sexyy Red and 21 Savage set to perform. However, the arena announced the cancellation at the last minute, citing "unforeseen circumstances" and stating that "refunds will be made at point of purchase."

Subsequently, fans seemingly blamed 50 Cent for the concert's cancellation, prompting the rapper to defend himself in an Instagram comment. Jackson claimed that he had nothing to do with the incident, wishing everyone a Happy Valentine's Day.

"I had nothing to with this, please stop calling my phone I sincerely hope you have a nice day today, Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m stronger then you think I am," he wrote.

The rapper also shared a screenshot of a text message from an unnamed person accusing him of being a "bad man," continuing, "that n***a got the rats jumping the ship left and right now."

Exploring the feud between 50 Cent and Big Meech

Big Meech and 50 Cent were on good terms following the former's release from prison in October 2024, with Fiddy even posting a picture of the two on Instagram in November 2024.

However, their relationship seemingly fractured after Meech met with Cent's rival, Rick Ross, in January 2025, with Ross announcing the Welcome Back concert. Following this, on February 3, Jackson took to Instagram to subtly suggest that Big Meech was a "rat."

In the post's caption, he stated that the biggest mistake the BFM founder ever made was cutting ties with his former business partner, Tammy Cowin, who would allegedly reveal all secrets in her tell-all documentary. On February 11, Big Meech denied the accusation in a social media post, adding:

“I wasn’t gonna address this, because I’m not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets. But I never folded, never told, never will. Death before dishonor, always, with me. So I’m doing this for my loved ones and the support of my friends and family. Come out to the Amerant Arena Feb. 13.”

50 Cent immediately responded with an Instagram post of his own, claiming that Big Meech would not be allowed to go to his Welcome Back show because he was still under house arrest.

50 Cent is the executive producer of a TV show about Big Meech

The feud between 50 Cent and Big Meech continued, with the former alluding to Meech being ungrateful after everything he did to help his family, including sending his son to acting school.

For the unversed, 50 Cent is the executive producer of the Starz TV show BMF, which chronicles the life of Big Meech and his Black Mafia Family gang. Demetrius Flenory Jr., Meech's son, portrays him in the show, which recently wrapped up its third season, with a fourth season underway.

On February 12, Jackson fired back at Meech in an Instagram comment, writing:

“Why old boy didn’t look out for Me Me and send him to acting school BIG SCREECH? All your people that was out did nothing for him. You come home thinking you the black Pablo Escobar and f**ked him up. I helped your family make over 5 million legit dollars it’s not my fault it’s all gone. You think people don't want to see you shine so bad you wearing the baby's jewelry. B***h give the baby back his jewelry!”

According to HipHop DX, 50 Cent allegedly threatened to have Meech's son removed from the show and warned that he would cancel BMF after the fourth season.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross inserted himself into the squabble last week, offering to produce a BMF movie himself. In an Instagram video posted on February 7, he dubbed the Starz show a "lacklustre, small-budget series."

As of this writing, Big Meech has yet to address the cancellation of his Welcome Back show.

