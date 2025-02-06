"He can't fathom the idea of a son actually loving his dad": Internet calls out 50 Cent for repeated jibes at Lil Meech 

Fans online have hit out at 50 Cent after the rapper made another dig at Lil Meech in his latest Instagram post. The post came amid 50 Cent's escalating feud with the Flenory family.

In his latest Instagram post on February 6, he shared a small video clip where an elder man is reprimanding a young man for "smoking crack." In another attached slide, he claimed Lil Meech will appear on the popular reality show, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. The caption said:

"I’ll give Mona Scott a call 📱 for him later today!"

Fans took to Instagram to react to 50 Cent's latest dig at Lil Meech with many calling him out for his actions. One comment read:

"He can't fathom the idea of a son actually loving his dad."

Some of the other reactions also criticized the rapper's actions:

"Am i the only one who think 50 corny for this or im tripping," an Instagram user wrote.

"All because of a picture, 50 is seriously a child," another netizen commented.

"Being mad at him because you’re mad at his dad is CRAZY," a third person added.

Fans continued to discuss Cent's recent dig at Lil Meech:

"Ion like that lil meech being put in the middle of this," an Instagram user opined.

"Money can’t unlame a ni**a. That’s for sure," another person jibed.

"He need attention so bad it’s sad," a netizen chimed in.

50 Cent's feud with Lil Meech's father, Big Meech began when the latter linked up with his longtime rival, Rick Ross. The rapper called Big Meech a "rat" and made multiple social media posts taking alleged digs at him and his son. The Candy Shop hitmaker is also the executive producer of BMF, a show based on Big Meech's life, starring his son, Lil Meech.

50 Cent shares alleged text messages with Big Meech's son Lil Meech amid feud

STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden - Source: Getty

On February 6, the rapper took to Instagram to share an alleged screenshot of texts from Lil Meech amid his ongoing feud with the latter's father.

In the texts, Meech complained about 50 Cent "unfollowing him" on Instagram and managing Skilla Rocket instead. Meech also mentioned that he "brought him (Skilla Rocket) around" Cent first as the rapper did not have "a clue" about who he was. He added:

"Now u mad at me when I would take the shirt off my back for you. I can’t believe this man. U act as if I’m your enemy. I’ve only showed u love and loyalty. I go thru my own shit but I never switched up on u."

In the alleged texts, Lil Meech also claimed Ross helped his father Big Meech when required and alluded to the next season of BMF.

"F*ck Rick Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts. This internet shit is throwing me off," he wrote.

While sharing the alleged screenshots, 50 Cent wrote "what next season" in the caption, supposedly indicating that BMF will end without another season.

The feud between 50 Cent and Big Meech began when the latter collaborated with Rick Ross, Cent's longtime rival. Meech and Ross promoted an upcoming benefit concert together. Shortly after the event, Cent shared a now-deleted image of a rat with the caption "I Think I'm Big Meech."

After Lil Meech's involvement in the feud, 50 Cent shared a few other posts on Instagram taking digs at him and his family. In an Instagram post dated February 4, Big Meech responded to the G-Unit founder's digs at him by sharing an image of himself with the rapper. The post featured the rapper's face covered with a rat's picture and the words "Internet Gangster" on his body.

The feud is ongoing and further updates are awaited.

