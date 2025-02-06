"They making a separate hell for you"— Internet in disbelief as 50 Cent shares post in wake of Irv Gotti's passing

50 Cent's post aimed at Irv Gotti right after the Murder Inc. co-founder's passing on Wednesday has sparked mixed reactions from netizens. 50 took to Instagram on the same day, and posted a picture of himself smoking a hookah with the caption:

"I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him"

The rapper added a Dove of Peace emoji and a supposedly mocking "LOL".

50 Cent's recent post (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

Curtis James aka 50 Cent, and Irv Gotti's feud dates back two decades ago, according to an XXLMag article in August 2024. Their beef reportedly began in 1999 after an associate of 50 allegedly robbed Ja Rule, the then-leading artist of Murder Inc. in Queens, while Curtis was relatively new to the rap scene. 50 Cent released a diss track Your Life's on the Line, aimed at Ja Rule and his label, after the incident.

However, things took a violent turn when 50 was reportedly stabbed during a physical altercation with Ja Rule at an Atlanta nightclub in March 2000. Two months later, 50 was the subject of a shooting, reportedly schemed by Irv Gotti co-founded record label Murder Inc. members and former drug lord Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff.

The In Da Club rapper was reportedly shot nine times while sitting in front of his grandmother's house.

50 Cent and Irv Gotti's animosity prevailed over the years. However, 50's post after Irv's death earned him online criticism.

"They making a separate hell for you...ain't no way we going to the same hell," one Instagram user told the rapper.

Netizens criticize 50's jabbing post in the wake of Irv Gotti's passing (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

People told 50 to let the negative feelings go now that Irv has passed away. Some saw his post as a disrespectful gesture and told him he should not troll about death.

On the other hand, some people resonated with 50's feelings, saying Irv probably would have kept up the enmity if it was the other way around.

Some defended 50 over his Irv Gotti post (Image via Instagram/@50cent)

Despite some netizens speaking in 50's favor, one person noted the beef was personal to him, so how he feels should not influence others, who didn't know Irv, to laugh about the situation.

Netizens react to 50's post after Irv Gotti's passing (Image via Instagram/@50cent)

50 Cent made another post over Irv Gotti's life support rumors shortly before his passing

Earlier on Wednesday, news circulated that Irv Gotti was on life support after suffering a second stroke. The music producer's team confirmed last year that he had suffered a "minor stroke" from health complications generated by diabetes:

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago."

His representative added:

"He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

After Irv Gotti's purported latest stroke, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a news article that reported the same. 50 Cent trolled Irv in the caption:

"D*mn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!"

Netizens received this post with equal distaste as they condemned the rapper for his words on a serious issue.

