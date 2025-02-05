"Heart colder than a polar bear’s toe nails"—Internet reacts to 50 Cent trolling Irv Gotti on Instagram amid reports of him being on life support

Netizens have reacted to rapper 50 Cent mocking American record producer Irv Gotti amid reports of him suffering a stroke. Gotti's old nemesis, 50 Cent, wasted no time in making fun of the music mogul. On Tuesday, February 4, the G-Unit boss took to Instagram to post a photo of Irv Gotti which said:

"Irv Gotti on life support/ Friends and family saying their goodbyes."

In the caption, 50 Cent wrote:

"Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!"

Netizens were quick to comment on the G-Unit boss' reaction to Irv Gotti's reported condition. While some opined that 50 Cent's reaction was insensitive, others lavished praise on the rapper. Some popular comments are as follows:

"Heart colder than a polar bear’s toe nails," an Instagram user wrote.

Reactions to 50 Cent's post (Image via Instagram/@50cent)

"Remember when Irv was calling DMX crack man X when DMX was at his lowest ?? Not saying this is Karma but that was foul of him. Sooooo," opined another.

"Yeah, I pray to never have an enemy like 50 cent," wrote another one.

"Beef wit 50 is like a successful marriage.. til death do us part," quipped another Instagram user.

One Instagram user joked in the comment section, writing,

"50 the type of dude that will show up to the hospital and sing MANY MEN."

"Something’s just ain’t funny! Someone else will b laughing at u in ur final demise," criticized an Instagram user.

"I pray for all y’all souls. Making fun of a persons demise isn’t good at all!!!" wrote another user on Instagram.

Some other reactions are as follows:

Honorable people don’t find joy in berating people when they are already doing bad. U gettin' unfollowed," announced an Instagram user.

"Yall rocking wit this type of energy shows me a lot about society. If you don’t like dude it’s better left unsaid…50 gon have some crazy karma watch," shared a fan on Instagram.

50 Cent had also reacted when Irv Gotti suffered from his first stroke in 2024. In August 2024, 50 Cent took a photo of Irv Gotti from Wack 100's Instagram account and posted it on his Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:

"Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you? I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave LOL."

When Irv Gotti opened up about his health battles

Irv Gotti has explained that his diabetic condition is hereditary. (Image via Getty)

Music mogul Irv Gotti opened up about his struggles with diabetes during an August 2023 interview with Drink Champs. He said, as quoted by Newsweek,

"It's rampant with Black people. What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body."

The 54-year-old explained that his diabetic condition was hereditary. The record producer went on to highlight his daily struggles with food, explaining that for diabetic patients, "anything that you're gonna like or tastes good, horrible for you."

In 2024, a representative of Gotti confirmed that he had suffered his first stroke. According to an exclusive report by TMZ, they claimed:

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago. He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

As of this writing, Irv Gotti's family and friends have yet to make an official statement about the legendary record producer's current health condition.

