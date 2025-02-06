"I would take the shirt off my back for you"— 50 Cent shares text messages from Big Meech's son as feud escalates 

Despite working together to bring the Starz series BMF to television, 50 Cent and Big Meech recently got into a feud with one another, and their amicable relationship appears to be tainted by what the two are posting on social media.

In a recent social media update, Cent posted a screenshot of text messages from Big Meech's son, who plays his father in BMF. Big Meech's son Demetrius Flenory Jr. aka Lil Meech confronted 50 Cent over the G-Unit founder unfollowing him on Instagram, with his text stating:

“Now u mad at me when I would take the shirt off my back for you. I can’t believe this man. U act as if I’m your enemy. I’ve only showed u love and loyalty in human i go thru my own s**t but I never switched up on u.”

Trending

Trouble began in the G-Unit founder's relationship with Big Meech after the latter appeared in a video with Cent's rival Rick Ross promoting a welcome-back concert for Meech on January 22, 2025. In his texts to Cent, Lil Meech said:

"F*ck Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts."

Lil Meech added that what is being said about Cent's feud with his father was throwing him off and that Cent knew him in real life. However, seemingly confirming that there won't be another season of BMF as Lil Meech's son assumed in the texts, 50 Cent captioned the post:

"what next season little..."

More details on 50 Cent's feud with Big Meech explored

According to a report by XXLmag dated February 5, 2025, sometime after Big Meech made an appearance with Rick Ross, 50 Cent shared an Instagram post of a rat with the statement "I think I'm Big Meech" on February 3, 2025. Additionally, the rapper captioned the post:

"The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

Tammy Cowins is Big Meech's former business partner and assistant as well as co-producer on Cent's BMF series. According to former BMF member Bleu Davinci's statement on Cam Capone News dated February 3, 2025, Big Meech made Tammy the owner of BMF Entertainment when he was in prison in 2008 and she became an FBI informant the same year.

This resulted in the speculation of Meech working with the authorities to get out of prison in 18 years while he had a 30-year sentence.

Cent reaffirmed his claims by taunting Big Meech via a post on February 5, 2025, wherein he said that people need to see the messages Meech was sending him. Another post by the G-Unit founder features a video of a man talking about being a snitch with Big Meech's face on the man's body. Cent captioned the post:

"He had Tammy Cowin doing all his dirty work, her new tell all break it down Screech directed her and connected her to people to get his time cut,"

Big Meech also responded to 50 Cent's taunting posts by sharing a post on Instagram on February 4, 2025. Meech's post featured a photo of himself with the G-Unit founder wherein the latter's face was covered by a rat with a cheese and the words "Internet Gangster" written on his body.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback