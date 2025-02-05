"Never take a spray on beard serious" — Internet reacts as Rock Ross' issues response to 50 Cent over Big Meech diss

On February 5, Rick Ross addressed 50 Cent on Instagram after 50 Cent seemingly criticized Big Meech for working with Ross. Ross and Meech had previously announced their collaboration for Meech's Welcome Back concert, set for February 13.

Rick Ross mimiced 50 Cent in his Instagram story by saying- “He took a picture with Rick Ross!”

“You look like a h*e, n**ga. Put your back against the wall and just slide down," Ross added in the Instagram story.

For the unversed, on February 4, 50 Cent took to Instagram to seemingly call Big Meech a rat. He wrote in the caption:

“The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth.”

While reacting to Rick Ross’ comments about Fif, one netizen commented under The Shade Room's post :

Netizen reacts to the rapper’s attack on Fif (Image via Instagram)

The internet user was referring to Ross’ pronounced facial hair. Several others reacted to the same online with comments reading:

Netizens react to the rapper’s attack on Fif (Image via Instagram)

For those uninitiated, the feud between Ross and 50 began back in 2009 when the former released a diss track titled Mafia Music aimed at 50. In response, Fif dropped Officer Ricky (Go Ahead and Try Me). The duo have been feuding for over a decade now. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

Netizens react to the rapper’s attack on Fif (Image via Instagram)

Big Meech and 50 Cent appeared to be on good terms last year

50 Cent was friendly with the Black Mafia Family member Big Meech last year. In November, the former shared an image with the kingpin and stated that they were potentially working on something new together. Fif wrote in the caption- “GreenLight Gang… Ultimate Hustler edition.. Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH.”

Big Meech was released from prison in October after being sentenced to 30 years behind bars back in 2008. He is currently being held in a halfway house, where he will stay until January 2026.

50 Cent is the producer of the Starz series BMF, which is based on the Black Mafia Family. The series includes Meech’s son Demetrius Flenory Jr. portraying his father, Meech.

With matters between Fif and Meech seemingly turning sour, it remains unclear whether the show will return for a fourth season, which was announced previously.

Further details about Tammy Cowin’s supposed documentary drop also remain unclear. For those uninitiated, Cowin is also a producer of the BMF series and has worked as Meech’s assistant and business partner for years.

On February 5, Fif took to his Instagram account yet again to state that she was releasing a documentary soon.

With Rick Ross confirmed to be performing at the Welcome Back concert in Sunrise, Florida, other artists in the lineup include 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Sexxy Red, Kodak Black, Boosie, Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, and more.

50 Cent had not publicly addressed Rick Ross’ recent comments about him at the time of writing this article.

