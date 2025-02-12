50 Cent reminds Big Meech he made $5M for his family while accusing him of not doing enough for his son Lil Meech

50 Cent, aka Curtis James Jackson III, and Big Meech are currently beefing. This particularly started on January 22, when the latter appeared in a video with Jackson's rival Rick Ross promoting a concert celebrating his release from prison. Jackson has now taken aim at Big Meech's parenting and claimed that he didn't do enough for his son, Lil Meech.

On Wednesday, February 12, 50 took to Instagram and shared a now-removed post, first alleging that Lil Meech used to date Toie Roberts, Rick Ross' daughter. In the caption of the post, he bashed Big Meech for allegedly not taking care of his son. 50 Cent wrote:

"Why old boy didn’t look out for Me Me and send him to acting school BIG SCREECH? All your people that was out did nothing for him."

Trending

50 Cent claims that Big Meech didn't look after Lil Meech, (Photo via @KollegeKidd/X)

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

The rapper further accused Big Meech of compromising his son's future aspects after the former was released from jail. Jackson additionally wrote:

"You come home thinking you the black Pablo Escobar and f*cked him up. I helped your family make over 5 million legit dollars it’s not my fault it’s all gone. You think people don't see you want to shine so bad you wearing the baby's jewelry. B*tch give the baby back his jewelry."

Previously, on February 3, the rapper ended up calling Big Meech a "rat." The speculations happened after Meech was released from prison after finishing 18 years of a 30-year sentence. A day later, on February 4, Big Meech responded to the rapper's allegations and called him an "Internet Gangster."

Meanwhile, on the same day, Rick Ross too seemingly mocked 50 Cent for being unhappy with his lineup with Big Meech, as per reports by XXL Mag.

50 Cent reportedly paid for Lil Meech's acting classes

Lil Meech is the son of Big Meech, who is known to have founded the BMF, aka the Black Mafia Family, along with his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. Lil Meech made his acting debut by playing the character of Big Meech in BMF.

According to a December 2021 article by The Vibe, 50 Cent paid for Lil Meech's acting classes since he had no previous experience working as one. He even told the outlet at the time that the rapper wanted him to learn the foundation and basics of acting before jumping into the role.

Lil Meech further revealed that he learned about the In da Club rapper working on the project from his father a few years ago.

Expand Tweet

In the same interview, the actor even opened up about his relationship with the G-Unit rapper. He said:

"My relationship with him is literally like he’s a big brother to me. He’s like my mentor [and] big brother/best friend/dad. He always calls me his other son."

After working in BMF, Lil Meech got opportunities in other projects. In 2022, he appeared on Euphoria in a guest role, playing the character called Travis. The same year, he also got an opportunity to act in an American drama film known as Taurus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback