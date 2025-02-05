"You need a loan, come see the boss" — Rick Ross seemingly responds to 50 Cent after rapper addressed his beef with Big Meech

Rick Ross seemingly responded to his rival 50 Cent's perceived diss against Big Meech, which occurred after Meech and Ross posed for a picture uploaded to Ross's Instagram page on January 23. For context, 50 Cent produces BMF, the TV series that explores Meech's Black Mafia Family criminal organization. The series is currently slated for season 4.

On February 3, 50 Cent took to Instagram to allege that Meech was a rat after he linked up with his rival, Rick Ross. Following this, Ross seemingly addressed 50 Cent in a new video, mocking the rapper by fake crying and saying:

"N***a took a picture with Rick Ross. You like a hoe, n***a. Put your back against the wall and just slide down. Biggest boss, I've been separating myself from these broke n****s cos they don't understand the rules to the streets."

Trending

Rick Ross continued that nobody owed anybody anything in the industry, telling people to stop "all that fake capping s**t." He added that "n****s ain't got no money," asking them to visit him if they needed a loan.

"You understand, don't no n***a owe you nothing, homie. N***a don't owe you nothing. Y'all get money to gather. Y'all n****s get money, keep moving. All that extra shit, you n****s don't even have a relationship with your own brothers, n***a, your own mothers and fathers.

"How the f**k you gonna act like you real close with...stop all that fake capping s**t. I swear you n****s ain't got no money. If you need a loan, come see the boss."

Expand Tweet

What did 50 Cent say after Rick Ross posted a picture with Big Meech?

50 Cent and Rick Ross have a long-standing rivalry that dates back to 2009, as reported by Billboard. The G-Unit rapper is also seemingly taking shots at everybody associating themselves with Rick Ross, the latest being Big Meech.

50 Cent's relationship with Big Meech was on good terms after the latter was released from prison in October 2024, where he was incarcerated for drug-related charges in 2008. Following Meech's release, 50 Cent took to Instagram to upload a picture with him in November 2024, writing:

“GreenLight Gang [clapper board emoji] Ultimate Hustler edition [camera emoji] Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH.”

However, his amiable relationship with the BMF member seemingly soured after Meech was seen in a picture with Rick Ross in January, where the latter announced a welcome home concert for the recently freed rapper on February 13.

Following this, on February 3, 50 Cent posted a picture of a rat on his Instagram profile, with the image saying, "I think I'm Big Meech," seemingly a reference to Rick Ross's 2011 song B.M.F. (Blowing Fast Money).

"The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth," the post was captioned.

For context, Tammy Cowin was Big Meech's assistant and business partner and is currently a producer of the BMF series. It is unclear what her "tell all Docu" entails; however, fellow BMF member Bleu Davinci accused Cowin of being an FBI informant in an interview with Cam Capone News earlier this month.

Starz's BMF is a crime drama series inspired by the life of Big Meech and his Black Mafia Family enterprise. The series, which started airing in 2021, stars Meech's son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., who portrays his father. In 2024, BMF was renewed for a fourth season, and the production is currently underway; however, it is unclear when it will air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback