"They didn't feed families like he did" — Fans defend Big Meech over upcoming Welcome Back Legacy concert in his name

Big Meech will celebrate his release from prison with the "Welcome Back" concert on February 13, 2025, at the Amerant Bank Arena in Miami. Produced by XO Touring and AG Touring, the event will bring together the music industry to honor him, featuring artists like 21 Savage, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rick Ross, and Kodak Black. A full list of performers will be announced soon.

According to Vibe magazine, tickets for Meech's concert will be available from January 17 at 10 a.m. ET and a representative for the Black Mafia Family (BMF) co-founder said that the upcoming event is a part of working towards criminal justice reform.

Expand Tweet

The representative's statement mentioned that although Meech is out, many others like him are inside and something needs to be done for them, as per Vibe magazine. The statement also reads:

"We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual."

Notably, social media platforms were flooded with different responses after the news of Big Meech's concert went viral. Say Cheese TV also obtained the screenshots of a few posts shared on X, where netizens were spotted criticizing the concert, saying that there was no need to celebrate the release of a drug dealer.

However, Meech's supporters took to the comments section of Say Cheese TV's Instagram post to defend him, with a user saying that the people who criticized him never fed any families like he did.

"They didn't feed families like he did."

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/saycheesetv)

People continued to share similar views, with one saying Meech's impact on the rap industry is why many artists are active today. Another person noted that the current generation doesn't recognize Meech, while someone else compared his celebration to the way people celebrate when friends and family return home.

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/saycheesetv)

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/saycheesetv)

Big Meech was released from prison in October last year

A report by Billboard stated that the Detroit, Michigan native was found guilty of multiple charges related to criminal conspiracy and money laundering in 2008, leading to a sentencing of 30 years. Also known as Demetrius Flenory, he formed the drug trafficking and money laundering company BMF with his brother Terry.

According to CBS News, Big Meech was taken into custody in 2005. Although he was released in October 2024, Flenory was ordered to serve the remaining months of his sentence in a halfway house and is supposed to be released in January next year, as per Billboard.

Expand Tweet

Following his release, well-known personalities took to social media to share their reactions, including Boosie BadAzz, who wrote on X:

"WELCOME BACK #BIGMEECH #LEGEND."

On the other hand, Big Meech's brother Terry would be released in August 2025. Billboard also reported that apart from Flenory and Terry, hundreds of other co-conspirators were arrested on similar charges. Meech was also described as the leader of a huge drug trafficking operation and he reportedly had a history of being convicted on charges related to drugs, assault, and weapons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback