50 Cent hits back at Big Meech after the latter seemingly addressed his previous jabs

Rapper 50 Cent (a.k.a. Curtis James Jackson III) recently reacted to Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory's response to his previous jabs. On Monday, February 10, 2025, the G-Unit rapper took to his Instagram to share a video of Big Meech denying the former's claims he was a snitch.

For the unversed, Flenory is a convicted drug kingpin who founded the Black Mafia Family (BMF) with his brother Southwest Tee in 1985 (in Detroit). The DEA indicted members of the organization in 2005, and the brothers were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Last October, Meech was released from prison.

Addressing the response, 50 Cent slammed Meech in a fiery commentary on the video. The In Da Club hitmaker noted that the latter tricked "Cuff off the streets," referencing another drug lord (from St. Louis), Dionne “Cuffy” Gatling, who is currently serving a 27-year sentence. Cuffy accused Meech of cooperating against him for a reduced sentence.

"If the artist on the bill don’t show up, are you gonna want a refund?" — 50 Cent about Big Meech's upcoming concert

In his response, 50 Cent also referenced Tammy Cowins, who is accused of being a federal informant and a former close associate of Big Meech. Cuffy claimed her cooperation helped Meech in his alleged deal against him (Cuffy).

Cowins also happens to be an exclusive producer of the Black Mafia Family based on BMF, which is produced by 50. Further, Meech's role is being played by his real-life son, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr.

Fif's comments came in response to Flenory's video, where the former gang leader denied the rapper's accusations that he was a snitch, stating:

"I wasn’t gonna address this because I’m not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets. But I’ve never folded, never told—never will. Death before dishonor, always."

In the clip, Meech continued to promote his upcoming Welcome Back Legacy Concert in Sunrise, Florida (February 13), celebrating his release from prison, adding:

"I'm doing this for my loved ones. And the support of my friends and family. Come out to the Amerant (Bank) Arena."

Addressing the concert, which promised performances from Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, and 50’s longtime nemesis Rick Ross, among others, the rapper questioned whether the audience would be disappointed if the artists didn't show up. 50 Cent even suggested that Big Meech was on house arrest and couldn't attend the concert himself.

Fif captioned the post:

"If the artist on the bill don’t show up, are you gonna want a refund? Big Screech is not even gonna be there. he can’t go out after 6pm but don’t take my word for it. go head knock your self out!"

In a separate post, the rapper shared a gag video showing Big Meech reading his response off cue cards.

50 Cent took offense at Big Meech teaming up with his rival Rick Ross

Since last week, 50 Cent has been accusing Big Meech of being a snitch. The moves came as a shock, as the rapper is currently producing a series based on BMF and even handpicked Lil Meech to take on the role of his father. According to a report by Vibe, 50 allegedly paid for his acting classes as well.

Many believe the Welcome Home concert, which was announced last month, might partially be responsible as it features 50 Cent's long-time rival Rick Ross (a.k.a. Rozay). According to IG account @theshaderoom, in a January 22 post, Meech shared a photo with Ross, with the caption:

"WE THE BIGGEST!! BIG MEECH X RICKY ROZAYY."

Rick Ross during an event in Atlanta - Source: Getty

Rozay is one of the biggest hip-hop artists to come from Florida and even name-dropped Big Meech in his 2010 single B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast).

On February 4, Fif shared a picture of a rat, writing:

"The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

The picture also included a text reading, "I think I’m Big Meech" (referencing Ross' bar from his single).

In response, Meech labeled 50 Cent an "internet gangster," and Rozay shared an Instagram story mocking Fif.

"He took a picture with Rick Ross!" Ross pretended to cry adding, "You like a h*e, n***a. Put your back against the wall and just slide down."

Rozay even claimed he would hijack his rival's production of the BMF TV series (awaiting season 4), calling it "lackluster." He claimed he would produce a "big-budget" movie based on the crime family.

Lil Meech tried to calm the situation between his father and 50 Cent. The rapper shared a text exchange with the actor (since deleted) where the latter expressed his frustration over the situation, writing:

"U act as if I'm your enemy. I've only showed u love. I'm human, I go thru my own sh*t, but I never switched up on u."

Lil Meech even took a shot at Rozay but told 50 Cent that Ross helped his father financially so that he could pay the bill until the next season of BFM started. However, 50 remained unfazed and even captioned the since-deleted post, "What next season little (ninja emoji)."

Lil Meech has not publicly reacted to the development at the time of this writing.

