"Get Tia on the line": Internet trolls Rick Ross for performing at Trump inauguration event

American rapper Rick Ross recently made the news after performing at Trump’s inaugural ball, called the Crypto Ball, on January 18, Friday. Despite previously speaking adversely about Donald Trump, he was recently seen performing at a gala honoring his election victory. Hence, he came under public attention, particularly from the Black community.

This happened after the rapper was invited to the Crypto Ball. The crypto community's David Sacks, recently appointed the "AI and Crypto Czar" by President-elect Donald Trump, hosted the black-tie dinner.

Now, once the video of him performing at the event was uploaded on Instagram by the neighborhood talk on the same day, netizens took to the comment section of the post to criticize the rapper.

One humorously asked to get Tia on the line, who is his baby mommy. This is because the friction between Tia and Ross has always been on the front page. They made the news on November 5, 2024, after she claimed that by reportedly showing off his new girlfriend, Justice Williams, the rapper was attempting to attract her attention.

Additionally, others also shared the same sentiment as one pointed out that when Kamala Harris invited celebrities to her events, she faced criticism. Another Instagram user then said that it was “shocking” that so many “Black” celebrities showed up for Trump.

Others also preached to the choir one said that as he won the election, they are all coming out to support him now, while another one said that after this, they might lose the support of the Black community.

Rick Ross had previously openly criticized Trump

Rick Ross isn’t the only Black rapper who was seen performing at the ceremony. Snoop Dogg and Soulja Boy were also seen among other celebrities. This further drew some side-eyes because, Snoop openly supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, as per Tribune’s January 18, 2025, report.

However, when Trump granted clemency to Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records, Snoop publicly thanked the president for the gesture, and his criticism of the former president mellowed.

Furthermore, the same source noted here that following his win, Trump criticized Black performers, calling them "jigaboos" and "Uncle Toms.”

On the other hand, in a 2021 interview with Club Shay Shay, the rapper talked negatively of Trump while elaborating on his song where he sang:

"I'm happy that Donald Trump became the president / Because we gotta destroy it, before we elevate."

Ross then went on to say that for Americans to respect Obama, the first black president of the United States, they must recognize how awful Trump's presidency was. Additionally, he also disclosed that Trump had his CD Black Dollar "pulled from the shelves at Walmart" due to a song in which the rapper referred to him.

Furthermore, according to a report by Revolt TV on January 28, 2024, he allegedly addressed Donald Trump's re-election campaign backers. In a social media video that has gone viral, he reportedly made allusions to pro-Trumpers, exposing questionable logic. During the same, he said:

“Let’s make it clear, you vote for who you wanna vote for, it’s fine with me, but one of my homies, he was just like, ‘I can’t wait ’til Trump get back in here. He had a n**ga eatin’.’ And I just don’t want nobody to be a delusional. You can’t be a delusional n**ga. Did he have you eating or was it a nationwide, worldwide pandemic and you n**gas stole the money?”

Meanwhile, after facing criticism, Rick Ross hasn’t said anything yet.

