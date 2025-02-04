Who is Tammy Cowins? 50 Cent's Instagram post seemingly comparing Big Meech to a rat, explained

Rapper, actor, and TV producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson recently shared an Instagram post comparing drug pin and Black Mafia Family (BMF) member Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory to a “rat.”

The post, which was uploaded on February 3, comprised an image of the rodent with the words, “I think I’m Big Meech,” alluding to the line from Rick Ross’ popular number, BMF.

“The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowin). Her tell-all Docu reveals the truth. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent captioned his post.

Jackson was seemingly talking about the alleged strained relationship between Big Meech and his longtime close friend, business partner, and assistant Tammy Cowins, hinting that a documentary was in the making. The post also insinuated that Big Meech snitched on Tammy Cowins which will reportedly be revealed during the alleged “tell-all” docuseries.

Notably, 50 Cent himself is the producer of the crime drama series BMF based on the lives of Big Meech and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. It is based on their journey from humble beginnings to becoming the co-founders of the drug trafficking and money laundering organization, BMF.

All you need to know about Tammy Cowins in wake of 50 Cent’s Big Meech post

According to cheatsheet.com, Tammy Cowins is the “best friend” and personal assistant of drug lord Big Meech, whose middle name is Lashel. She is also a co-producer on 50 Cent’s 2021 TV series, BMF, and the co-executive producer of the 2012 show, BMF: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Drug Empire. In early 2023, she attended the red carpet of the premiere of Starz’s BMF: Season 2.

Cowins has been the business partner of Meech and the CEO of BMF Entertainment Group since 2008. Over the years, she has worked to bring the BMF story to life. During a 2014 conversation with Straight From the A, Tammy talked about her friendship with Big Meech:

“Looking at the blogs and everything, you know people are going to make their negative comments and people are going to make their positive comments. But I can tell you, this has been one of the best experiences in my life to have him as my best friend,” Cowins shared about Meech.

During a 2022 interview with Vlad TV, Southwest T’s former partner Tonesha Welch accused Tammy of being a government informant. She also claimed Cowins reportedly tried to damage her public image and send her back to prison in the early 2010s.

Another BMF member Bleu Davinci also claimed during an interview with Cam Capone News earlier this month that Big Meech reportedly suspected Tammy Cowins as an FBI informant. Davinci also shared his own opinion that Cowins had been an “informant since 2009.”

Cam Capone and Bleu also discussed that Tammy reportedly held the power of attorney and life rights with creative control when it came to Big Meech. Davinci claimed it was Cowins who made the BMF deal with 50 Cent.

However, neither Tammy Cowins nor Big Meech have addressed the matter.

More about 50 Cent’s latest posts about Tammy Cowins, Big Meech, and BMF

Besides the Instagram post where 50 Cent called Big Meech a “rat” and claimed that a “tell-all” documentary was in the making by Tammy Cowins, the G-Unity boss shared a follow-up post where he wrote:

“The funny sh*t is they was saying @lilbaby pulled up on them in a Ferrari truck pockets full of money, and didn’t give them nothing. Lil Baby was 5 when you got indicted WTF he owe you? Tammy Cowin coming soon.”

50 Cent’s post comprised of a video featuring an unnamed person discussing Big Meech and Rick Ross’ alleged recent collaboration and questioning the former’s Welcome Back benefit concert, scheduled for later this month.

While the exact reason behind 50’s posts remains unconfirmed, Jasmine Brand reported that speculations are circulating that the Queens rapper is seemingly “unhappy” with Meech over his connection with his rival, Ross.

Rick was present when Meech announced his concert in Sunrise, Florida, in late January and even shared the moment on Instagram.

Over the week, Curtis Jackson has made a few other posts in this regard. On February 1, he posted an image with the words, “The truth and nothing but the truth! BMF. Who is Tammy Cowins?” and the caption reading:

“This is gonna blow your mind. Doc U coming soon. The facts are stranger than fiction. BOOM @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

The next day, he also posted a picture of a BMF poster with “Season 4 The Final Chapter” written across it. In the caption, 50 Cent asked his followers to “catch the next season” of his show, adding it was going to be “out of here.”

Big Meech was released from prison in October 2024. The following month he linked up with 50 Cent making netizens speculate that the former would be directly involved in the making of the latter's show based on Meech's own life and organization. Back then, the Power of the Dollar maker shared that the camera was “rolling” while giving a shoutout to Meech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback