"Puffy [has] been an FBI informant forever" — Suge Knight opens up on the Diddy situation in a recent prison podcast

The now-incarcerated former record executive Suge Knight recently claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been an informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for years.

During the June 6 episode of his prison podcast, Collect Call With Suge Knight, he alleged:

“It shouldn’t be a grey area when it comes to doing something right, doing something positive, or being about the community. That being said, naturally, Puffy [has] been an FBI informant forever, as they would say. That’s why it’s different when it comes to him.”

Trending

Suge Knight further insinuated that Diddy remained untouched by law enforcement because of his FBI connections, which he alleged the hip-hop industry has also known over the years.

Expand Tweet

Suge Knight claims Diddy has had a “good run”

During the latest episode of the podcast Collect Call With Suge Knight, the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records shared his insight on the ongoing Diddy scandal.

“Everybody’s talking about Puffy. But the most part of it is this, at least he had a good run. He had a great run. But it’s a lot of things that people have been knowing, and everybody gets judged differently,” he mentioned.

Having said that, Knight added that doing something “right,” "positive,” and for the community should not be a “grey area” unless it came to someone like Diddy, who he claimed has been an FBI informant for many years.

The 59-year-old continued by saying:

“Regardless of who gets hurt, all everybody [has] been saying is ‘Puffy, Puffy, Puffy.’ I think they shouldn’t all blame everything on Puffy. His exes in the industry knew about it. Everybody in his crew knew about it. The b*tches he dates knew about it. Everybody knew about it. So don’t push away from him now.”

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere in the podcast, Suge Knight alleged that Diddy once “beat the sh*t out of” his former assistant Capricorn Clark, and his bodyguard and former record executive Jimmy Iovine “talked” to the woman and made her “settle.” He added that Interscope Records, which Iovine co-founded later, “gave her the cheque.”

“So, that’s supporting criminal activities… But now, they wanna bury Puffy and not bring harm or charges against anyone else,” he added.

The former NFL player went on to say that one of the main reasons why people are talking about Diddy’s series of alleged misconducts is because White women have come forward with accusations, unlike before when he only dealt with “Black women, mixed women, or [women] of different races.”

“So, they don’t think our people are valuable. They think our people are worthless. That’s the big, that’s the real reason, which it’s not. Everybody should be treated the same,” he wrapped.

Notably, this is not the first time Suge Knight has spoken about the current Diddy situation. Earlier in April, he stated in the documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy how the multiple allegations against Sean Combs made him feel bad for his sons and daughters.

Expand Tweet

He explained back then that he thought he would feel that the Bad Boy Records label owner “got what he had coming,” as everybody was aware of what he’d been up to. However, his reaction was “different” from what he thought it would be.

“The first thing that came to my mind was… about the kids. The thing is, I feel it’s a bad day for hip-hop. It’s a bad day for the culture because it makes us all look bad.”

Suge Knight also mentioned that he was not the “type of guy to cheer for other people’s downfall,” and if he had a problem with Puffy, that’s for them to “sit down in a room and resolve.” He added that he would not “cheer” for the “tragedy on both sides,” referring to both the alleged victims’ stories and Combs’ legal troubles.

Meanwhile, in April, Fox News host Jesse Watters also claimed on the PBD Podcast that one of Diddy’s former bodyguards told them that he was a “snitch” who fed information to the feds.