What happened to Jess LaCroix on FBI: Most Wanted? Fate of the character explored

American crime drama, FBI: Most Wanted, is a spin-off series from Dick Wolf and Craig Turk's television series, FBI. The show was created by René Balcer and produced by Wolf Entertainment for CBS. It premiered its first season on January 7, 2020, and was renewed for its sixth season in April 2024.

The show revolves around the work of the FBI's New York Fugitive Task Force (FTF), who are trained to capture the most notorious criminals listed as FBI's 'Most Wanted'. The team was led by the FBI Supervisory Special Agent, Jess LaCroix, for the show's first three seasons.

LaCroix supervised his team on potentially fatal missions during his tenure but was killed on duty in the middle of the show's third season.

How did Jess LaCroix die on FBI: Most Wanted?

Jess LaCroix made his first appearance in the FBI franchise in 2019 during an episode (titled Most Wanted) of the original series. The episode served as the backdoor pilot for its spin-off series.

An image of Jess LaCroix from FBI: Most Wanted (Image via X/@FBI: Most Wanted)

LaCroix was the team leader on FBI: Most Wanted for three seasons, starting from the show's premiere in January 2020, until his unexpected death in the middle of season 3. He last appeared in season 3 episode 14 titled Shattered, which aired on March 8, 2022.

In the said episode, Jess and his team were on the trail of a murderous domestic abuser, whose ex-girlfriend was on the run. The team faced off with the killer in the parking lot of a New Jersey hospital during the last minutes of the episode. Then, the killer opened fire and fatally shot Jess in the neck before being taken down by his team.

The show's lead star reflected on his exit in a statement to Deadline in January 2022:

"Over the past few months, producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix. These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show."

Following his death, LaCroix was replaced by Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) as the new team leader.

Jess LaCroix was a loving father and husband

A sweet moment between Jess LaCroix and his daughter in FBI: Most Wanted (Image via X/@FBI: Most Wanted)

Jess was the widower of the deceased US Army Intelligence officer, Angelyne Skye, and father to their daughter, Natalia 'Tali' Skye. He worked on the FBI team alongside his brother-in-law and FBI agent, Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand).

With regard to his childhood, Jess had a strained relationship with his abusive father while growing up. As a result, he shared a closer bond with his in-laws, and his teenage daughter was mostly raised by them. His long and arduous working hours made it impossible for him to be a constant presence in his daughter's life, but he always cared for her.

Who played Jess LaCroix on the show?

Jess LaCroix was portrayed by Australian-American actor, Julian McMahon. His breakout role was Christian Troy in the FX medical drama titled Nip/Tuck. Some of his other notable television credits include Runaways, Home and Away, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Charmed, and Profiler.

Moreover, he also acted in films like Paranoia, Swinging Safari, Monster Party, Fantastic Four, and its sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, to name a few.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of FBI: Most Wanted every Tuesday at 10 pm ET on CBS. All five seasons of the show are available for streaming on Paramount+.