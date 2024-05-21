10 medical drama to watch after The Good Doctor season 7

The Good Doctor season 7's characters and plots have captivated audiences. Fans have noted Dr. Shaun Murphy's unique blend of savant syndrome and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), providing medical dramas with a new viewpoint. The show's place in many people's hearts has been further cemented this season by its delicate treatment of personal and medical situations. Fans are now looking for additional medical dramas to fill the hole left by the success of season 7.

The Good Doctor season 7 has left viewers craving more medical drama. Dr. Shaun Murphy is a bright young doctor with ASD. The show goes deep into his life and shows how it helps and hurts him.

The show talks about problems at work and home, having an intellectual condition, and adjusting to a new culture. Fans are watching other medical shows to satisfy their need for heart-pounding, emotional stories while waiting for new episodes.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions.

10 medical dramas to watch after The Good Doctor Season 7

Here are 10 other medical dramas one must watch if done with The Good Doctor season 7.

1) As We See It (2022–present)

As We See It (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This series follows three roommates on the autism spectrum. They navigate adulthood with humor and heart. The show offers a lighter, more feel-good alternative. Fans of The Good Doctor season 7 will appreciate its humanized portrayal of autism.

The characters in As We See It face relatable challenges and triumphs. Their journey towards independence is touching and inspiring. It is available for streaming on Prime Video for fans who want a different take on autism.

2) Bates Motel (2013–17)

Bates Motel: A Must-watch medical drama (Image via A&E)

Starring Freddie Highmore as a young Norman Bates, the series delves into his dark, complex relationship with his mother. With a performance that contrasts sharply with his character in The Good Doctor season 7, Highmore demonstrates his variety and depth.

Bates Motel explores themes of mental illness and family dysfunction. The psychological drama captivates with its intense storytelling. Fans of The Good Doctor will find Highmore's portrayal fascinating. Stream it on Peacock Premium for a thrilling watch.

Read More: Mean Girl Murders on ID: Why did Christa Pike kill Colleen Slemmer?

3) The Knick (2014–15)

The Knick: A Must-watch medical drama (Image via Cinemax)

Set in the early 20th century, this series explores medical advancements. Dr. John Thackeray battles personal and professional challenges. The show's darker tone adds an artistic touch to medical dramas, contrasting with The Good Doctor season 7.

The Knick provides a historical perspective on medicine, highlighting the evolution of medical practices. Its unique setting and complex characters offer a gripping narrative. Fans will appreciate the depth and authenticity of the series. Those curious can watch it on HBO Max.

Read More: Will there be a Sandman season 2? Netflix gives production update and more

4) Good Sam (2022–present)

Good Sam: A Must-watch medical drama (Image via Netflix)

Dr. Sam Griffith deals with her moody father, Dr. Rob Griffith. Their personal and professional lives collide in dramatic ways. This show explores the complexities of family and work, much like The Good Doctor season 7.

Good Sam presents the conflict of interest inherent in family dynamics within a professional setting. The tension and drama make it a compelling watch. Available for streaming on Vudu, it's a fresh addition to the medical drama genre.

5) House (2004–12)

House: A Must-watch medical drama (Image via Fox)

Hugh Laurie stars as the brilliant but flawed Dr. Gregory House. His unconventional methods often clash with his peers. The show offers a different take on medical brilliance, contrasting with The Good Doctor season 7.

Dr. House is complex and often exasperating, but his medical insights are unmatched. The drama and tension make for captivating viewing. Fans will enjoy the unpredictable twists. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Read More: Who did Sarah Wayne Callies play in Prison Break? Actress opens up on rampant misogyny she faced on set

6) Scrubs (2001–10)

This sitcom follows JD’s journey from intern to doctor. It balances humor with heartfelt moments, providing a lighter take on medical life. The Good Doctor season 7 fans will appreciate the contrast.

Scrubs portrays the medical industry in a lighthearted yet realistic manner. With its own style, it's a wonderful follow-up. Fans can watch it on Hulu.

Also Read: Outer Range: Complete cast and character guide for season 1 and 2

7) Atypical (2017–21)

Atypical: A Must-watch medical drama (Image via Netflix)

Sam, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum, navigates high school and romance. The show normalizes autistic representation on screen, much like The Good Doctor season 7.

People connect with Atypical's stories because they are honest and come from the heart. It shows the problems and successes that its people face every day. It is available on Netflix.

8) Nurse Jackie (2009–15)

Nurse Jackie: A Must-watch medical drama (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Edie Falco stars as an ER nurse coping with addiction. The show blends dark comedy with medical drama, a stark contrast to The Good Doctor season 7.

Nurse Jackie's complex characterization and sharp writing make it irresistible. Falco's performance is compelling and raw. Stream it on Showtime Anytime for a deep dive into the life of a flawed yet dedicated nurse.

Read More: What is the true story behind Netflix's Power documentary? Subject explored

9) New Amsterdam (2018–present)

New Amsterdam is a medical drama that premiered on NBC in September 2018. The show centers on Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director at America's oldest public hospital, who aims to reform the institution by providing exceptional patient care.

New Amsterdam, based on the Bellevue Hospital in real life, follows Max as he navigates personal issues and bureaucratic obstacles with compassion and innovation. Janet Montgomery, Ryan Eggold, and Freema Agyeman comprise the ensemble cast, a diverse array of medical and emotional narratives that resonate with the audience.

Read More: What happened to Dr Glassman in The Good Doctor season 7? Character's fate explored

10) This Is Going to Hurt (2022)

This Is Going to Hurt: A Must-watch medical drama (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on Adam Kay's memoir, this series portrays a junior doctor's life. It emphasizes the turmoil of medical emergency with a ferocity reminiscent of season 7 of The Good Doctor.

The show balances grim realities with delightful moments. It is both sobering and entertaining. Stream it on AMC+ and Amazon Prime Video for an insightful and engaging watch.

Read more: Where is Outer Range filmed? Filming locations for season 1 & 2 explored

For medical dramas, The Good Doctor season 7 has raised the standard. Viewers are captivated by its blend of rich emotional depth, likable characters, and interesting plots. These ten medical dramas are great options for fans seeking more intense and poignant narratives.

Every program presents a different angle on the medical industry, offering viewers amusement and an understanding of the difficulties involved in providing healthcare. There is a medical drama for everyone, whether they are looking for humor, drama, or historical context.