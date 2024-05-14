The Good Doctor Season 7: All guest stars starring in the penultimate episode

The Good Doctor Season 7 is set to end the medical drama series for good, with its final episode 10 set to air on May 21, 2024. Before its series finale, a few guest stars are set to appear in the penultimate episode.

Episode 9 will air on May 14 and will feature a few actors reprising their roles in guest appearances. As per ABC, the synopsis of the show reads as follows:

"A surgeon with autism and savant syndrome uses his extraordinary gifts to save lives and challenge skepticism."

The Good Doctor Season 7 stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, along with actors like Paige Spara (Lea Dilallo-Murphy), Chuku Modu (Dr. Jared Kalu), Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim), and Noah Galvin (Dr. Asher Wolke), among others.

The show's Episode 9, titled Unconditional, will see familiar faces return as guest stars.

Meet the guest cast on The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 9

1) Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne

Antonia Thomas at the 2019 Olivier Awards (Image via Getty/Jeff Spicer)

The promotional preview for Episode 9 of The Good Doctor Season 7 teased the return of Dr. Claire Browne, portrayed by actress Antonia Thomas.

Having departed from the series at the end of Season four to pursue a position in Guatemala, Claire made an appearance in Season 5 for Shaun's wedding. The teaser for the penultimate episode showed Claire returning to the United States for a personal medical assessment, which turned out to be a test for breast cancer.

Claire initially believed it to be a negative diagnosis, but it's later revealed that she indeed had the disease. Shaun now faces the responsibility of breaking the unfortunate news to his friend.

Antonia Thomas has been part of The Good Doctor since Season 1. Among her other notable roles are appearances in Misfits, Lovesick, Still Up, Suspect and Teletubbies as a narrator from 2015 to 2018.

2) Bethany Brown as Rochelle

Rochelle St. Marry, portrayed by actress Bethany Brown, has made sporadic appearances in The Good Doctor since its fourth season.

She featured prominently in Season 4's Frontline Part One and Part Two episodes, as well as a few other episodes. She recently appeared in this season's previous episodes, Date Night and MCE. However, her role in the upcoming episode remains ambiguous.

Bethany Brown is known for her roles in various shows like The 100, Charmed, The Flash, and Nancy Drew, among others.

3) Ruby Kelley as Hannah Ayleston

Hannah Ayleston, a character grappling with drug addiction, previously appeared in episodes 7 and 8 of The Good Doctor Season 7. Portrayed by Ruby Kelley, the character is set to return for episodes 9 and 10.

Dr. Aaron Glassman has been assisting her in overcoming her substance abuse issues as she reminds him of his deceased daughter Maddie. However, their interactions may lead to issues for the older doctor.

Actress Ruby Kelley is relatively new to the screen, with only a couple of prior short film appearances to her credit. She's the real-life daughter of Richard Schiff, who plays Dr. Glassman on the show.

The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 9 is scheduled to be released on May 14, 2024, on ABC. Along with the rest of the seasons, it will also be available to stream on Hulu.

