RHONJ: John Fuda releases statement after being called “the biggest drug dealer" in season 14

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) returned to screens on Sunday, May 5, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast gather for the first event of the season, but things went south when Rachel and Teresa had a conversation about their husbands.

Season 14 episode 1 saw the entire cast gathered for a party, well most of them anyway, as Teresa’s husband, Luis, wasn’t present. While the cast member was away on business, John Fuda believed it was so he could avoid confrontations about previously hiring a private investigator for some of the cast members.

Teresa and Jennifer had discussed the online rumors about John Fuda being a drug dealer on their way to the party. Seeing John talk about Luis, Teresa decided to talk with Rachel Fuda. The two got into a screaming match, defending their husband when Teresa said:

“Your husband is the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County. So don’t come for my husband, because I will come for your husband.”

After the episode aired, John Fuda released a public statement via social media. In a note posted on his Instagram profile, Fuda said that while he was not proud of “every aspect” of his history, he had worked “tirelessly to overcome” challenges and strive for a better future.

"I refuse to be defined by my past mistakes. I am grateful for the support of my friends, family, and fans who see me for who I am today - a person dedicated to growth, kindness, and authenticity. I will continue to rise above negativity and remain true to myself," he said.

Rachel threw a surprise party for Jen Fessler, but the celebration turned sour as conversations about season 13's reunion special started making the rounds. When John noticed that Luis wasn't at the party, he felt that it was because he was trying to avoid talking about hiring a private investigator to look into some of the RHONJ cast members, a topic that was heavily discussed during the season 13 reunion special.

During the segment, John and Joe asked Paulie where Luis was and the latter told them he was away. John found that a little surprising and told the male cast members that Luis had reached out to him wanting to talk, but he told him they could just talk at the party.

Paulie defended Luis and said that a party wasn't the right place to discuss serious matters. He revealed that he told Luis not to have that conversation at the party. Things started getting heated when John said that Paulie was Luis's friend. Paulie said they were both their friends, but John told him it looked like he was on "a side."

The two continued to argue, and Dolores stepped in and took Paulie away to de-escalate the situation. The other cast members heard the commission, and Teresa Giudice decided to discuss the matter with Rachel Fuda in RHONJ season 14.

Teresa told Rachel that her husband "went for" her husband in an attempt to ruin his reputation. Rachel told Teresa that their husbands needed to have a separate conversation, and the latter explained that Luis had reached out to John, who didn't want to meet him privately.

The two discussed why Luis wasn't at the party and how they would have had the conversation during the event. Rachel said, "John and Luis are never going to be friends." The conversation also turned sour when Teresa called her husband a "gentleman," and Rachel asked her what she knew about "gentlemen."

The RHONJ star repeated that Luis was a gentleman before adding:

"You know what your husband said to my husband? 'I have tremendous respect for your wife. because we both went to jail.' He was the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County. Don't come for my husband because I will come for your husband."

RHONJ season 14 will air episodes weekly on Sundays on Bravo.