“What a Karen”: RHONJ fans slam Margaret Joseph for her rant against restaurant on social media

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Margaret Joseph recently took to social media to complain about one of her now former favorite restaurants, Houstons. Joseph shared an Instagram story on Sunday, July 9, 2023, where she complained about the restaurant not accommodating her and her friends.

Needless to say, the incident quickly caught the attention of RHONJ fans, who took to social media to call Margaret out. While some expressed their disappointment and disapproval, one fan even went on to call her a "Karen."

Fans' reaction to Margaret's rant (Image via Instagram)

It is worth noting that the restaurant Margaret mentioned in her rant doesn't accommodate large parties as they provide an intimate dining experience.

Netizens react to RHONJ star Margaret Joseph complaining about the restaurant

Margaret Joseph took to Instagram on Sunday to rant about how her flight was canceled. She went on to add how one of her favorite restaurants, Houstons, didn't seat her and her four friends in a seemingly empty restaurant.

rhonjsucksazz @trefab2022 #RHONJ Granny is having a bad day, flights cancelled but what family is she talking about, we all know her kids want nothing to do with her she must mean her side piece Lexi Granny is having a bad day, flights cancelled but what family is she talking about, we all know her kids want nothing to do with her she must mean her side piece Lexi 😆 #RHONJ https://t.co/rNSJQxMQLU

As soon as Margaret Joseph's rant hit social media, RHONJ fans wasted no time in expressing their strong opinions about her behavior. Many criticized her for using her fame and social media platform to publicly shame the restaurant, questioning her entitlement and lack of empathy. Some netizens even called her "granny trout mouth."

Fans' reaction to Margaret's rant

Some netizens even commented sarcastically hinting at her RHONJ castmates having played a role in it. One even took a dig at her by suggesting that it was Louie, who she previously quarreled with, who might have been the one behind it.

Fans' reaction to Margaret's rant

Margaret Joseph recently revealed why her son is not on RHONJ

In the season 13 RHONJ trailer, one of her castmates Jennifer Aydin took a dig at her by remarking that Aydin has "family which is something [she] will never f***** know what it’s like to have.”

Margaret appeared in an episode on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast hosted by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. During the interview, Margaret addressed Aydin's comment. She shed light on why her son and stepchildren choose not to appear on RHONJ.

Margaret Joseph revealed that her son, Spencer Josephs, has made a conscious decision to steer clear of the spotlight. She said that as a "serious professional" in his own right, he has chosen to prioritize his career over reality TV fame. In the interview, Margaret emphasized that her son is in a career that is very serious and that he doesn't like the spotlight.

Despite speculation and rumors, Margaret clarified that her relationship with Spencer remains strong, and they spend ample quality time together.

"Everyone is like ‘your kids hate you and duh, duh, duh,’ all that nonsense, he is my biological son, we are very close, we are together all the time," she asserted.

Margaret Joseph also shed light on her relationship with her stepchildren, who were fathered by her ex-husband, and her relationship with her current husband Joe Benigno's children. While she has a good relationship with Joe's two children, her rapport with her stepdaughter remains less than ideal. Margaret candidly admitted that she and her stepdaughter are "not so good," but that it is great with everyone else, which makes her happy.

While Margaret Joseph has always been known for her strong personality and unfiltered remarks, this recent incident has undoubtedly fueled the fire of criticism against her.

Poll : 0 votes