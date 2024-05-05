RHONJ: Who all are returning for season 14?

Real Housewives of New Jersey, or RHONJ, is set to return for season 14, which will premiere on May 5, on Bravo at 8 pm ET. The previous season, which concluded in June 2023, saw the cast break into several fights, which made the three-part reunion thrilling.

While there is currently no information available on the new additions to the upcoming season 14 of RHONJ, some of the returning members have been confirmed, according to Collider. The exciting season 13 made season 14 a highly-anticipated installment, and fans are eager to get further updates on the personal, professional, and social lives of the housewives of New Jersey.

Seven housewives set to return on RHONJ season 14

1) Teresa Giudice

Teresa is one of the most popular personalities of RHONJ and she has been giving fans a glimpse of her life since the very first season of the series, which premiered in May 2009. After documenting her life on the show for over a decade, Teresa has become an inseparable part of RHONJ.

Apart from being a reality star, Teresa is also an author, with four cookbooks to her name. She has a degree in fashion marketing and management, as per Collider, and is often seen spending time with her four daughters.

Her feud with co-star and sister-in-law Melissa has always been the central plot of the show's storyline and season 14 will shed further light on the relationship between the duo.

2) Margaret Josephs

Margaret has been a part of the show since season 8, which premiered in October 2017. Margaret owns several lifestyle brands including Macbeth Collection and Candie Couture. She's also part of the food and beverage industry and owns a mocktail brand, Soirée.

Margaret has gained a reputation for outing other people's secrets on RHONJ. She brought the information about Aydin's husband's affair to the forefront and also leaked details about Dolores' boyfriend.

3) Dolores Catania

Dolores Catania (Images via Instagram/@dolorescatania)

Appearing as a guest in the initial seasons of the show, Dolores joined the main cast in season 7, which premiered in July 2016. Before Dolores became a reality TV star, she took on several odd jobs and worked as a waitress, a surgical assistant, and even inside the prison system, as per Collider. She now likes helping those in need and doing charity work.

Season 13 highlighted Dolores' relationship with her boyfriend Connell. However, they soon became the talk of the town after Connell was reported to have been legally married to his previous wife. Fans are now eager to get an update about the duo in the upcoming season of the show.

4) Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga has been on the show since season 3, which aired in May 2011. She, like her sister-in-law, is passionate about fashion and runs her own clothing boutique named Envy by Melissa Gorga. She recently made headlines after she took her brand online. She also hosts a podcast called On Display.

Gorga's tiff with Giudice began when she and her husband, Giudice's brother, didn't attend her wedding. Season 14 of the show will continue to shed light on the complicated dynamics between the duo.

5) Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin (Images via Instagram/@jenniferaydin)

Jennifer joined the cast in season 9 of RHONJ, which began in November 2018. She had a jewelry shop but shut it down to focus on her five children. However, after they grew up, she stepped into the world of business again and established her own brand, The Ultimate Beauty Pillow: Lips, Lashes, Brows.

Season 13 of RHONJ saw Jennifer and her husband Bill going for couple's therapy, after several disagreements. The new season of the show will give fans a closer look at their relationship.

6) Danielle Cabral

Danielle Cabral (Images via Instagram/@daniellecabralofficial)

Danielle and Rachel are fairly new to the show as they joined in season 13, which came out in February 2023. Before appearing on RHONJ, Danielle was seen on the reality show True Life, where she documented her life on Staten Island. Danielle owns a children's wear brand Boujie Kidz.

She hasn't gotten into any significant arguments with any of her co-stars yet and shares friendly bonds with Teresa, Jennifer, and Dolores.

7) Rachel Fuda

Rachel Fuda (Images via Instagram/@rachelfuda)

Apart from being a reality star, Rachel works at her husband's valet business. They also own a tile business together named Fuda Tile

Season 13 of the show saw Rachel going through the process of adopting her husband's son from his previous marriage. While she faces several obstacles, Rachel is said to have completed the process successfully, as per Collider.

Fans can see their favorite housewives in action when RHONJ season 14 airs on Bravo on May 5, at 8 pm ET.