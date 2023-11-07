“It’s a lot”: Dolores Catania shares insights on Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 14

RHONJ starlets dropped some clues teasing a very heated season 14, which was established in the 2023 Bravocon that took place between November 3 and 5. The franchise announced that the show will air in early 2024. Several shows announced new installments and dropped trailers, and some of the cast even spilled some piping hot tea.

As ardent followers of the New Jersey spinoff know, season 13 revolved heavily around the "in-laws" drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. At Bravocon, in two different exclusives with People Magazine and Page Six, Dolores Catania expressed that the upcoming season is more "explosive" than ever before.

The Bravolebrity joked that the audience is not ready for what's to come, potentially with regard to the Teresa and Melissa issue. She stated that there are "two bombs" in the season finale, referring to it as the "Last Supper."

"It's so crazy, it's crazy. It’s a lot. It was even a lot for me," Dolores to People Magazine

Dolores Catania dishes the dirt about the upcoming RHONJ season

RHONJ season 13 was one for the history books, with drama at every turn and the ladies at each other's throats. Season 14 of the show was announced at Bravocon 2023. Just when fans thought it couldn't get messier, Dolores Catania told Page Six and People Magazine that it most definitely will. She suggested that there would be explosions galore, possibly also alluding to Melissa and Teresa's drama.

In a conversation with People Magazine, Dolores said the filming of the next RHONJ season took a toll on everybody in the cast since it was "a lot." She discussed how there was too much deep-rooted negativity that surfaced, which brought with it a lot of "hate." She also mentioned there was a moment when she almost "choked up." The 52-year-old stated that although it makes for "amazing TV," it's tough.

Dolores also called the finale episode of RHONJ season 14 the most "explosive" yet, expressing how it felt like the "Last Supper." When questioned further on Page Six about which ladies had taken over the roles of Jesus and Judas, she even revealed that one of them had used the word "Judas" during this fight but didn't want to spill all the beans before the audience got to watch the season.

One of the biggest plot points of season 13 was the massive issue between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, which is likely going to resurface in the upcoming 2024 season of RHONJ. Although their problems have been prominent for years, the past season took things up many notches in terms of accusations, altercations, and more.

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, approached her brother, Joe, telling him there was talk about Melissa being unfaithful to him. On hearing this, Melissa dismissed it immediately. Melissa and Joe were hoping for some sort of resolution but were silenced by Teresa, who said she wanted to cut ties with them.

Joe hopes to make it up with the RHONJ lady since she's the only family he's got left. But if Dolores' statements are any hint, there's a high likelihood that season 14 will not bring reconciliation. The ladies are out for blood in the new installment, which is scheduled to be released in early 2024, as announced at this year's Bravocon.