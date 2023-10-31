“All u need is love": RHONJ star Dolores Catania shares her perspective on Frank Catania and Brittany Matthewssich's engagement

Brittany Mattessich and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Frank Catania Sr. announced their engagement on Instagram on October 29, 2023. Social media influencer Brittany Mattessich wrote the following in the caption:

“We’re Engaged!!!! I’m so excited to start this next chapter with you along with all the other good things we have going on… Thankyou for being you & making me the happiest girl in the world. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else other then @frank.catania.sr love you so much my fiancé.”

In response, Frank Catania's ex-wife Dolores Catania posted the same engagement picture with a caption congratulating the couple and welcoming Brittany into the family on social media. The following is what Dolores mentioned:

“All u need is love and that ring “wow”. I couldn't be happier for these two lovebirds. Congrats on the engagement! @missbrittyann It’s so nice to officially welcome you to the family. Wishing u a lifetime of love, health and happiness @frank.catania.sr happy wife happy life #happiness #engagement #wedding.”

Following this post, Frank Catania commented sharing his gratitude for the wish and thanking Dolores for “keeping” their “family together.” Frank Catania's fiance Brittany Matthewssich also commented about her love and thanked Dolores Catania for making her feel like a family member right away.

How long did Dolores and Frank Catania's marriage last?

When Dolores Catania and Frank Catania tied the knot in 1994, Dolores was a corrections officer and Frank was an attorney. The couple had their first child in 1995, a daughter named Gabrielle "Gabby" Catania. But after a few years, while Dolores Catania and Frank Catania were expecting their second child back in 1998, Dolores Catania decided to separate.

A son named Frank "Frankie" III was born to the couple the same year. At the time, the two stars weren't that famous, but when they joined RHONJ in 2016, they talked about their marriage, divorce, and why it ended. In an interview with HuffPost back then, Dolores Catania stated the following reasons for their separation:

"We had a very difficult time years ago, and I had a lot of pain and anger to deal with. I mean, he cheated (he isn't with that woman now, thank God) and ended up leaving us right before I was supposed to give birth. It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but we were able to work it out. It certainly wasn't always easy or anything like it looks now."

Dolores Connell is currently dating Paul "Paulie" Connell, with whom she publicly announced their relationship back in the year 2022. On the show, Paul "Paulie" Connell has made a few guest appearances.

As for whether Dolores Connell is considering marriage or taking the next step in her relationship with Paul, she shared the following information with The Daily Dish in August:

“I don’t know. I feel like I’m the type of person that I don’t think about things. I don’t get nervous about things. I don’t manifest things. I just let life unfold and things happen. And I deal with it when it happens, ’cause I like surprises. And also, I don’t like disappointment. So by me expecting things or whatever, I expect of course respect. I expect intentions for a future when I spend time with a man because my time is very important.”

The following further details were also mentioned:

“And my age is… I’m not young anymore, so if I’m putting some time into somebody, it better be somewhat serious, right? There’s the intentions of a future. We’re in a serious relationship. But tomorrow is not promised to anyone. So I always cross the bridge when I get to it.”

Fans can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 on Bravo.