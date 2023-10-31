“Happiest girl in the world”: RHONJ’ Frank Catania and Brittany Mattessich are engaged? Details explored

Frank Catania Sr. has taken a big step in his life, as his engagement with Brittany Mattessich was recently announced on social media. In a post on Instagram, lawyer and businessman's girlfriend Brittany Mattessich, a social media influencer, posted a picture of them in a romantic engagement setting with red roses and a "Will you marry me?" sign.

The post, which was posted on October 29, also includes the following caption:

“We’re Engaged!!!! I’m so excited to start this next chapter with you along with all the other good things we have going on… Thankyou for being you & making me the happiest girl in the world. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else other then @frank.catania.sr love you so much my fiancé.”

The couple has been together for over 7 years, according to Bravo. Additionally, on September 7, Frank Catania celebrated Brittany's birthday with a post referring to her as his "better half", stating as follows:

“Happy Birthday to my better half @missbrittyann & the person in my life who has made me realize that it is a gift to be here everyday & taught me how to have a drama free life. The one person who is able to put a smile on my face no matter what the circumstance is. My love for you grows everyday and i hope you have not only the most beautiful birthday but the most beautiful life in every way.”

Previously, Brittany was introduced to fans during The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 along with Frank Catania, where fans learned that they have moved in together and purchased a home.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and Frank Catania were married?

Previously, Frank Catania Sr. had married Dolores Catania on September 16, 1994, and the couple separated in 1998. They had two children, Gabrielle "Gaby" and Frank "Frankie" III.

Back when Dolores filed for divorce, she explained that she had ended her marriage with Frank Catania because he cheated on her.

During an interview with HuffPost in 2016, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores shared the following:

"We had a very difficult time years ago, and I had a lot of pain and anger to deal with. I mean, he cheated (he isn't with that woman now, thank God) and ended up leaving us right before I was supposed to give birth. It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but we were able to work it out. It certainly wasn't always easy or anything like it looks now."

Dolores Catania has been a part of RHONJ since 2016. The former couple has shared their full journey and their circumstances with the show’s fans.

Besides this, Dolores is currently dating entrepreneur Paul "Paulie" Connell. For those rooting for Dolores and Paul, she has shared her thoughts on marriage back in 2022:

“I don’t know. I feel like I’m the type of person that I don’t think about things. I don’t get nervous about things. I don’t manifest things. I just let life unfold and things happen. And I deal with it when it happens, ’cause I like surprises. And also, I don’t like disappointment. So by me expecting things or whatever...I spend time with a man because my time is very important.”

Season 13 of the show, RHONJ, is currently available on Bravo with cast members such as Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda.

The release date for season 14 has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be released in 2024.