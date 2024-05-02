As the release of the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is eagerly awaited on May 5, Bravo recently released new taglines for the housewives on April 30. Each tagline gives fans a glimpse of the show's upcoming season.

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 will feature familiar names, including Dolores Catania, Teresa Guidice, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Jenifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral. Along with them, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler will return as Friends.

Bravo released a trailer of Real Housewives of New Jersey last month where fans witnessed many exciting moments, including Guidice and her newly married husband.

What are the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 taglines?

1.Melissa Gorga

“It’s hard not to burn bridges when you’re on fire.”

With this super-intense tagline, Melissa refers to things she is facing. Her daughter recently headed to college, so she and her husband are quite sad about that. She also manages her boutique, Envy, while caring for her aging mother. Melissa’s tagline might be referring to the end of her friendship with Teresa Guidice, her sister-in-law.

2. Danielle Cabral

“I’m bougie, unbothered, and above your drama.”

With such bold statements, seeing how Danielle stays unbothered and “above drama” in the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 would be interesting. Along with Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral will return to being a full-time housewife on the show.

3. Margaret Josephs

“While you’re taking cheap shots, I’m taking screenshots.”

Margaret refers to how she is still grieving over her ex-husband’s death and how it is affecting her marriage with Joe. Also, her friendship with Jackie is not going quite well. It will only create more complications with Teresa.

Additionally, she might be referring to something else that will go down in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

4. Rachel Fuda

“If you don’t have my back, at least have a backbone.”

Rachel has been struggling with health issues, which not everyone knows about. All this while, her family dynamics are always at the center stage. She has been confronting Teresa about an old gossip about her husband’s past. That might be the thing she is referring to in her tagline.

5. Teresa Guidice

“You can try to tear me down, but this tree just keeps on growing.”

Teresa’s tagline refers to herself through her nickname, Tri, as she keeps growing. It might mean that Tre is back to her “love, love, love” place. Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 will be exciting to see how Teresa and Melissa behave around each other.

6. Dolores Catania

“I’m a girl from Patterson, playing Switzerland, and dating an Irishman.”

The peacemaker of RHONJ, Dolores, is going through her divorce proceedings. She is also facing challenges in her relationship with her boyfriend, Paulie.

7. Jennifer Aydin

“Friends are like handbags, the fake ones are all too easy to spot.”

The last tagline is from Jennifer Aydin, where she talks about friends, who can be easily spotted, especially when they are fake.

Everything to know about the Bravo show

Seeing such bold statements from the cast members of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 has raised many eyebrows. With such intense and bold taglines, the upcoming season of RHONJ will undoubtedly be full of excitement and drama. As Teresa Guidice often says:

“It’s good to laugh and release those endorphins and saratogans.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 5, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.