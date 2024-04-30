Southern Charm season 10: The Bachelor star Salley Carson joins the cast

With season 10 of the popular Bravo franchise show Southern Charm around the corner, the news of The Bachelor alumni Salley Carson joining the show has been met with considerable excitement among fans.

Although there has been no official word from Bravo or Salley herself, People confirmed her arrival in an exclusive. The publication shared that while they had asked a Bravo representative for comments on the news, they received no response.

Salley Carson shot to fame after becoming infamous for leaving The Bachelor before the very first night. The incident made fans take notice of her, which resulted in her appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

Since Salley moved to Charleston, she has appeared on Southern Hospitality, which started as a spin off of Southern Charm. Her growing popularity has now made her a part of the latter.

Salley Carson's move to Charleston and her appearance on Southern Hospitality

Salley Carson's Bravo career took off after she moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where both Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality are based. Since the stars of both the shows live in close proximity, their plots intertwining between the shows isn't unusual.

With season 9 of the show concentrating on differences between Taylor Ann Green and bestie Olivia Flowers after the latter kissed the former's boyfriend Austen Kroll, season 10 is much anticipated by fans. Salley Carson's part on the show is expected to bring a fresh storyline, and give the cast a new topic to talk about.

Salley Carson's Southern career took speed after she announced her move to Charleston in a March 2, 2022 Instagram post. Captioned, "Happy to be calling SC home again", Sally's post pictured her cycling on the streets of Charleston.

Following her return to SC, Salley appeared on Southern Hospitality, where she was seen going out on dates with Joe Bradley, who is part of the main cast. However, they weren't together for long, as her lie about kissing TJ Dinch's roommate Gaston got out, and Joe decided to break up with her.

Her apology to Joe, and owning up to the lie didn't help either, and Joe eventually started dating Summer House star Danielle Olivera. Gaston too moved on with Bravo colleague, the Southern Charm star, Taylor Ann Green.

Salley Carson's history with The Bachelor Nation

Salley's introduction to TV was Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season, the 26th installment of the show, which premiered in January 2022. She became famous after exiting the show on its very first episode.

Carson felt her heart wasn't ready to go ahead as the night she joined the show was the same night she was supposed to tie the knot with her ex-fiance, who she broke up with a short while before she came to The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard even tried offering her a rose in an attempt to get her to stay, but she refused to accept that, maintaining that her heart wasn't at the right place enough to continue on the show.

However, her journey on The Bachelor Nation had just begun. She went on to appear on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in September 2022. She suspiciously arrived late in Mexico, where the competition was filmed, and said that she was taking care of certain things at work back home.

There were talks about her still being hung up on her ex-fiance among the other contestants on the show. Two of her co-stars dared to confront her about the same asking if it was him who had kept her from coming to the island earlier. She owned up to the claim, which didn't come as a surprise to some, but shocked others.

There are claims of Southern Charm season 10 releasing later this year, but nothing has been made official.