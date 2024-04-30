Southern Charm season 10: Renewal possibility explored

Bravo is yet to officially confirm and release vital information regarding a potential Southern Charm season 10. However, some of the leading cast members from previous seasons have recently indicated their intention to return for the upcoming season.

Southern Charm is a reality series that delves into the professional and personal lives of several socialites living in Charleston, South Carolina. The show's name, Southern Charm, perfectly captures the essence of the series. Following the much-talked season 9 reunion, which featured many cast members and their revelations, fans have been eagerly anticipating updates on Southern Charm season 10.

Will there be Southern Charm season 10?

It has been months since the previous season of Southern Charm was released, and fans are still waiting for official renewal confirmation from Bravo.

The ninth season proved to be a rollercoaster ride, marked by notable incidents such as an alleged case of a cast member driving under the influence caught on camera. Then, there was the chaotic reunion earlier in January, where Olivia Flowers and Austen Kroll got into a heated argument.

Southern Charm season 10: Latest updates from cast

In an interview with US Weekly during an NYC event in March 2024, Craig Conover expressed his readiness to participate in Southern Charm season 10 if the show returns. He mentioned that if the cast members from previous seasons also return, they have much to share. Craig added that he and Shep Rose have many things to share with everyone.

Several cast members, including Craig, Austen Kroll, and Shep, were seen hanging together in late 2023. They had a “very real, very raw” conversation about drinking, and as Craig says, they look forward to taking that conversation on camera and discussing it further in Southern Charm season 10.

Earlier this month, on March 24, one of the cast members, Madison LeCroy, shared some news regarding her possible return for the 10th season of Southern Charm.

During an Instagram story Q&A session, Madison confirmed that she will return for the upcoming season of Southern Charm. When someone asked if she would be returning for the show’s next season, she answered:

"Of course, I am!"

The actress also added:

"I’m hosting the first party, and it’s going to be fabulous. I believe it will kick off a great season."

Another cast member, Patricia Altschul, recently shared an Instagram post on March 29 showing cameramen at her home, getting ready to start the filming. However, she did not reveal any particular details regarding the shooting. Fans speculate that this could be a sign of the renewal of Southern Charm season 10.

Possible returning cast members

While there has been no official confirmation of Southern Charm season 10, Craig Conover has shown interest in returning for the upcoming season during the Panera promo event. He shared how he and Shep are excited to explore new things on the show.

It's anticipated that Madison LeCroy will also make a return for the upcoming season. Additionally, Jarett “JT” Thomas, who joined the show in the 9th season, will likely return with his charm. He works in real estate and runs a collection of luxury vacation rentals across Charleston.

Unlikely to return

It's uncertain whether Olivia Flowers will return for the 10th season, particularly after the incident at the Southern Charm season 9 reunion when she confronted Taylor and Austen. Olivia was not on good terms with Taylor. However, she was criticized by fans later when she was spotted vacationing in the Bahamas with Olivia's new boyfriend, Alex.

Leva Bonaparte might also be among the cast members not returning, however, she could focus on the spin-off series.

Rod Razavi was also introduced in the show's last season, following his interest in a romantic relationship with Olivia Flowers. Even though he quickly adapted with his fellow cast members, Olivia’s brother’s accidental demise made him step back from pursuing her. Therefore, he might not be returning for the 10th season.

Venita Aspen’s status is quite unclear, and so is her possibility of return. Her fashion and business backgrounds have been quite diverse additions to the show.

Bravo has yet to officially confirm and announce details regarding the upcoming Southern Charm season 10. In the meantime, fans can stream previous seasons of the show on Peacock.