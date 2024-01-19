Southern Charm: Olivia Flowers opens up about brother's death during reunion special

In a poignant moment during the Southern Charm season nine reunion special, aired on January 18, Olivia Flowers confronted a deeply personal tragedy. Nearly a year after the unexpected death of her brother, Conner Flowers, at 32, Olivia shared the profound impact this loss had on her and her family.

Conner's death on January 30, 2023, was a pivotal moment for Olivia and her family. He passed away from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a tragic end linked to his long-standing battle with Lyme disease and subsequent opioid prescription for chronic pain.

Olivia’s candid disclosure revealed the emotional toll and the family's struggle to cope with a new reality without Conner. The revelation on the popular reality TV show brought to light a seldom-seen side of Olivia, known for her vibrant presence on Southern Charm.

Olivia Flowers discusses brother's passing in an emotional Southern Charm reunion episode

During the Southern Charm reunion episode, Olivia Flowers, visibly moved, opened up about the ongoing grief her family has been enduring since Conner's passing. She described her parents' state as they coped with the loss.

"They're not that good. My parents are just trying to get through, figure out their new reality," she said.

The honest admission offered a glimpse into the private struggles behind her public persona. The Flowers family has faced a significant challenge in adjusting to life after Conner's death. Olivia's description of her family's efforts to find a new normal in the wake of this tragedy highlights the enduring nature of their grief.

The family's journey through loss and mourning reflects a universal experience, resonating with anyone who has faced similar circumstances.

Amid this personal crisis, Olivia found solace in the support of her Southern Charm co-stars. She expressed gratitude for their presence and assistance during the difficult period of filming Southern Charm's ninth season.

“I was very fortunate…Everyone stepped up and we really appreciate that," said Olivia.

Despite a complicated history with Austen Kroll, Olivia acknowledged his unexpected support during her time of need. Their relationship, marked by ups and downs, took a backseat as Austen stepped up to offer comfort.

"Considering where we had been up until that point…it was nice to know that even for a moment that we could put it all aside," Olivia said.

The Southern Charm reunion special also shed light on Olivia's strained relationship with fellow cast member Taylor Ann Green. Despite their past conflicts, Olivia extended her condolences to Taylor, who had similarly lost her brother, Worth.

The shared experience of loss brought a moment of empathy between the two, transcending their previous disagreements. Olivia said:

"My heart breaks for you every single day for what you and your family are going through, honestly…I'm more sad that I couldn't be there for you in the way that, it's kind of crazy, I can because I know what you're feeling. That has been sad to me but I don't ever wish bad on you. I hated this for you."

Olivia Flowers also spoke about the impact of Conner's absence at significant family gatherings, particularly during the holidays. She recounted the first Christmas without her brother, a time traditionally filled with joy, now marked by his absence.

Final thoughts

Olivia Flowers' revelation about her brother's death and its aftermath offers a rare glimpse into the personal lives of reality TV stars, often overshadowed by the on-screen drama. Her candid sharing during the Southern Charm reunion special brought to the forefront the realities of grief, loss, and the human aspect behind entertainment.