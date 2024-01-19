Southern Charm season 9 reunion pt. 2: Recap and more details explored

The chaos on Southern Charm met its end in the second part of the reunion episode released on Bravo on Thursday, January 18. The special captured cast members sitting down with the producer Andy Cohen in a tell-all session to unpack all the drama that occurred in season nine.

In part 1 of Southern Charm reunion, Taylor Ann Green exposed her former best friend Olivia Flowers’ hook-up scandal with Thomas Ravenel on national television. Shep opened up about his sobriety issues, revealing that he blacked out during BravaCon 2023. Taylor’s kissing scandal with Austen also became a significant topic of discussion.

As the Southern Charm reunion continued in Part 2, newcomers were introduced but Taylor and Olivia’s friendship took a turn for the worse.

Southern Charm season 9 reunion pt. 2: Recap

Olivia Flowers introduces new boyfriend

Olivia, who was feuding with her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll for kissing her best friend Taylor Ann Green, has moved on in her life. She officially introduced her new beau, Alex, a Dallas native, during Southern Charm reunion part 2.

In addition to this, Olivia revealed how Alex and Austen established a cordial bond when they vacationed together in the Bahamas with mutual friends.

Olivia and Austen have taken steps forward toward burying the hatchet. She said:

“Austen stepped in at a time where I was very vulnerable and broke in and I bonded with him and there were unresolved feelings there.”

Olivia and Taylor still at odds

Though Olivia is in to mend her bond with Austen, she doesn’t want to forgive Taylor. Stating the reason on Southern Charm reunion part 2, Olivia expressed:

“I’ve been pulling away because we had had so many conversations that were going so wrong. She was lying to my face and I felt it.”

When asked why she hasn’t given Taylor an equal opportunity like Austen to resolve their issues, Olivia added:

“I do understand how it looks like I’m giving passes. But I really tried with Taylor, and it didn’t get me anywhere. You (Taylor) were not thinking about me not once this season.”

Olivia appears nowhere close to stopping bickering with Taylor, who also ousted her Thomas Ravenel hook-up secret on national television. Olivia declared there was no way they could become friends again:

“That is not happening. I will not be friends with you (Taylor), but I’m not going to make this miserable for you, I’m not going to be negative. We can move forward, that doesn’t necessarily mean together.”

Shep and Austen’s friendship gets a second chance

After being honest about his sobriety issues, Shep reflected on his and Austen’s friendship which spiralled downward after BravaCon 2023. Shep admitted:

“I hate that I don’t talk to you.”

Austen and Shep weren’t on talking terms after Shep blacked out at BravaCon 2023 and Austen handled him in an overly drunk state. However, Austen wishes to give their friendship another chance. He responded:

“I always will want to move forward with the friendship. I don’t even know what that world looks like to not be great buds with you, Shep. Part of the thing here is that I’ve been an enabler for a long time. I’ve been a part of it. Like, we cut it up with the best of them.”

Host Andy advised the pals to discover activities that don’t involve alcohol to mend what went wrong between the two.

JT’s heart-to-heart with Austen

Austen and JT, who hadn’t spoken since the time they were involved in a physical altercation, addressed their unresolved issues. Recalling the time he punched Austen, JT justified:

“I didn’t get in his face, he got in my face.”

JT expressed that he wants to root for Austen but he gotta be held accountable when needed:

“I think we’re beginning the process (to mend) now by having hard conversations, like this is where you hear what it is to be an honest good friend and man, but you’ve gotta do the work, bro. It’s not words, it’s time and effort and authenticity. I want to root for you but you gotta be held accountable.”

Season 9 of Southern Charm, which follows the lives of aristocratic families living in Charleston, South Carolina, has come to an end. The show is available to stream on Peacock.