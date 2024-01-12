“Shep is full of sh*t”: Fans roast Southern Charm star Shep Rose over issues with alcohol

The chaos on Southern Charm has only gotten bigger and bolder since the first part of its reunion special aired on Bravo on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The main cast of the show, including Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, and Austen Kroll, among others, sat down with producer Andy Cohen to address all the drama that unfolded during season 9.

Taylor’s hook-up scandal with Austen and Olivia’s admission of her past tryst with Thomas Ravenel became the hot topic of discussion. But also garnering the limelight was Shep Rose’s admission of his alcohol problem. Shep’s sobriety issue also prompted Cohen to point out that shooting Southern Charm may no longer be healthy for him.

Shep Rose insisted that he’d be able to overcome his alcohol addiction even with the cameras rolling, but fans believe otherwise. As soon as the reunion episode aired, a barrage of viewers took to Twitter to highlight how the Southern Charm star isn’t taking his liquor problem seriously. One fan of the show, @TraceyManzano wrote on X:

“Shep is full of sh*t! Every time he's on these reunions, he always tries to act so humble when he's really a drunken, loser, mess! He's too damn old to be a f**k up.”

Fans roast Shep Rose after Southern Charm star talks about his alcohol problem in part one of the reunion special

Fans call out Southern Charm star Shep Rose. (Image via Twitter/@TraceyManzano)

During part one of the reunion, Shep admitted to blacking out at BravoCon 2023, which took place in November. It was co-star Austen Kroll who took care of him at the time. Shep admitted:

“I’m at a crossroads. I was out of control, drunk in Las Vegas. I scared the sh*t out of me. I was blacked out. I can’t even tell you what happened (at BravoCon).”

Austen Kroll and Craig Conover’s absence from Shep’s apology invite was also discussed. Craig explained:

“This road that you’re (Shep) on, ends with a cliff. I can’t be in that car anymore. That’s why I didn’t go to that meeting. After BravoCon, it’s dark, but I was like, ‘He’s going to ruin his life and I have to be OK with that because we’ve been here before.’”

Shep highlighted how his behavior at BravoCon became a wakeup call for him:

“I didn’t have anything. I thought, ‘Who am I? How am I of any value to anybody?’”

The Southern Charm actor confessed he still hasn’t quit alcohol but is trying to make changes to better the situation. He continued:

“I just don’t drink liquor. I don’t drink shots. I just drink beer.”

Upon watching the reunion special, some fans believed Shep should quit the show and attend therapy to resolve his issues. Many also questioned how serious he was about addressing his sobriety problem:

Elsewhere, in the first part of the Southern Charm reunion special, Shep addressed his split with Taylor, claiming alcohol and cameras to be major factors behind their separation. He said:

“We’d probably be married. Because I wouldn’t be as distracted. I would be a different person. I would be like, ‘I met someone I really care about and this is it.’”

In addition to this, Austen and JT’s physical altercation was also brought up for discussion. In a shocking move, Taylor also ousted her best friend Olivia Flowers’ secret hook-up scandal on national television.

The second part of the Southern Charm reunion episode will premiere on Thursday, January 18, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.