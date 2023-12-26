What happened to Jenna King after Southern Charm? Details explored

Many contestants like Jenna King have been coming and going in nine season-long show Southern Charm. The show aptly portrayed the residents of South Carolina and their affluent lifestyles. So, it is justified to miss the ex-contestants of the show because fans have delved into their personal lives.

Jenna King left Southern Charm in season one after it aired in 2014 and has never since appeared on the show. However, her carefree attitude and unique style have inscribed her onto the minds of people who followed her life in season 1. Jenna shifted to LA and is pursuing a career in fashion design, something she was seen aspiring for on the show.

What made Jenna King leave Southern Charm? What is she up to now

Jenna King was quick to leave the show even after she got famous for being the polite girl who rocked a mohawk. The reason was that after the show ended, she didn't feel like hanging around Charleston anymore, so she decided to move to Los Angeles. On her Instagram, she is often seen soaking in the Californian sun.

Her boyfriend Lou Ceruzzi's death might also have been a reason that she left Charleston. Because Southern Charm is restricted to the residents of South Carolina, Jenna was obviously out of it, like some of the other contestants on the show. She still stays in Los Angeles and has traded her famous mohawk for long braids.

Jenna was accused of keeping a 'sugar daddy' when she was with her property developer boyfriend, Lou Ceruzzi. Both denied the claims, but later, in an interview with DailyMail, Jenna admitted to being funded by Lou through her run in the show.

She also said the house where fans saw her in the show wasn't hers. It was given to her by the show makers to portray her as an affluent person. Jenna reportedly got tired of living a lie, which might've been another reason for her leaving the show. According to Bravo, Jenna King is currently designing a line of fashion gloves. She also aspires to develop a line of sunglasses, a dream of hers since season 1 of the show.

People from Southern Charm and Jenna King are still in touch

Shep Rose, who was on season 1 of Southern Charm, and Jenna were good friends. In an interview with DailyDish, Shep talked about how they were supposed to hang out recently, but their meeting never happened.

"She was in Charleston, like, last year, and was like 'Hey, I'm in Charleston, I'd love to see you.' I was like, 'Great, I would absolutely love to see you.' And then she like ditched the whole thing," he said.

Another co-star of Jenna King, Cameran Eubanks, was her best friend on the show. In an interview with Bravo, when she was asked if she was in touch with Jenna, Cameran said,

"Jenna is great. I knew Jenna long before the show started and we do keep in touch. She lives in L.A., but she comes back to South Carolina. Her mom still lives in South Carolina."

As per Distractify, Jenna King had a Brazilian girlfriend named Janaina Devieira a few years after she moved to LA. They even posted pictures of each other on their Instagram handles.

They haven't posted anything together since 2019, which could be an indication of them not being together anymore.