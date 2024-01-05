How old is Patricia Altschul? Southern Charm star's whereabouts explored

Patricia Altschul, or Pat as her contemporaries like to call her, has been on Southern Charm since its inception in February 2013 and continues to be here with its ongoing season 9. Patricia is not only the eldest cast member but also one of the richest in the show.

Patricia has a high reputation in society, with her circle of friends being some of the most influential people in America, like Donald and Melania Trump, Georgette Mosbacher, and Carolyn Roehm. Patricia has many feathers in her hat as she is an author, art dealer, socialite, and philanthropist. She was born on April 16, 1941, which makes her 82 years old in 2023.

Patricia Altschul's early life and career

Patricia Altschul was born in Florida but grew up in Richmond, Virginia. After her schooling, she graduated from George Washington University, where she got her master's degree in history of art and archeology.

She went on to become an assistant professor at her own university. She lived in Washington, DC, for a long time and opened an art dealership store there by the name Arcadia, where she sold paintings by many prominent artists over the years. Patricia also wrote a book 'The Art of Southern Charm' which she published in 2017, that had bits of her story along with etiquette tips, styling tips, and dating advice.

82-year-old Patricia Altschul's marriage life

Patricia Altschul first got married at the age of 20 while pursuing her studies at George Washington University in 1962. She married Lon Hayes Smith, who was an investment banker and father to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith. Because of indifferences, they divorced after 17 years of marriage in 1979.

10 years after her first divorce, Patricia Altschul was a bride again in 1989 when she married Edward Stitt Fleming, who was a psychiatrist and an entrepreneur. He founded the Psychiatric Institute of Washington and the Psychiatric Institute of America. Their marriage lasted for six years before their divorce in 1995.

Patricia married Arthur Goodhart Altschul in 1996, who was a partner at Goldman & Sachs, the investment banking firm. Arthur was an art collector and a board member at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He probably grew a liking for Patricia because of their similar interests.

The couple had a 15-room house in New York called 'Southerly' where they lived. They also enjoyed socializing and attending parties. Arthur passed away in 2002 after six years of their marriage.

Patricia Altschul has been a fan favorite and an integral reason for the show's success. Her honest opinions, quick wit, take on life, and how she handles situations have made her a thriving member of the show. As per a TV blogger and critic Christine Lo, Patricia is a:

"straight shooter with a serious pedigree and a ton of clout to throw around . . . famous for her no-nonsense advice, wicked tongue, and appreciation for a high-quality cocktail."

Patricia's Instagram takes viewers to her LTK store, where she sells things ranging from gifting and decor items to ornaments and self-care products.

Patricia Altschul posts on her Instagram about her co-stars of Southern Charm, her social and professional life, and her time at her palatial home. She received love and flak when a whole Southern Charm episode was dedicated to her dog's wedding.