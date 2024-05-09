NCIS stars reveal the official title of Tony & Ziva spinoff series

NCIS actors Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have revealed the official title of their spinoff series. In an Instagram video jointly uploaded by Weatherly, Paramount+, CBS Studios, and the NCISverse on May 7, the actors confirmed that the spinoff series starring their characters Tony and Ziva would be titled NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

As per CBS, the synopsis of the series reads:

"A highly trained group with colorful personalities investigate crimes that are connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel."

Michael Weatherly has been starring as Special Agent Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo Jr. in the show since the first season aired in 2003. Although he left the show after season 13, he returned as a guest star in season 21 and resumed the role.

Meanwhile, Chilean-American actress Cote de Pablo played the role of Ziva David from season 3 to season 17. Ziva was originally thought to be dead after seemingly being killed in season 13, but she was later confirmed to be alive and returned to the show as well.

What did the NCIS stars say about their new spinoff series? Details explored

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reunited to make an Instagram video and announce their new spinoff series, starring their characters Tony and Ziva.

Weatherly, 55, begins the video by naming some potential titles for their upcoming series. The actor had previously posted a call for suggestions on his X social media account, which he now recounts to Pablo, 44. Titles like NCIS: Europe and NCIS: Trust No One are named, but rejected.

Finally, the duo reveal that the title of their new spinoff series is NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Pablo states:

"It makes it really easy, because the fans will know exactly what the show is."

Michael Weatherly at the 40th Annual People's Choice Awards (Image via Getty/Christopher Polk)

The actress also reveals that the show would be set in Europe, but does not expand on the precise location. Meanwhile, Weatherly shares that filming would commence "this summer." As for the plot, Pablo says:

"I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our life very complicated, but somehow, a little something about love."

Weatherly chimes in to ask:

"You know what Tony is spelled backwards?"

When Pablo answers with "Y not," he laughs:

"Just saying... I'll see you in Europe."

Cote de Pablo at the AFI FEST 2015 (Image via Getty/Kevin Winter)

Pablo replies with the same sentiment and the video clip ends. Meanwhile, the caption revealed that the upcoming show would be released on the streaming platform Paramount+.

Tony and Ziva's story, explored

A still from NCIS (Image via Instagram/@cotedeperff)

As per a May 7 article by USA Today, the upcoming series is set in Paris, France, where Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali. After an attack on Tony's security company, they go on the run across Europe while trying to decipher who is after them.

Tali was introduced as a toddler in 2016 when Tony learned that Ziva had secretly given birth to their daughter years prior without his knowledge.

The couple's story on the main show ended with Ziva leaving for Paris to reunite with Tony, who was raising their daughter as a single parent.

The new series will pick up with the family living together in the city of love. While no actress has been cast as Tali, Weatherly and Pablo will be serving as executive producers alongside John McNamara.

The cast of the show at the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA (Image via Getty/Jon Kopaloff)

All seasons of NCIS are available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback