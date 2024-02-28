NCIS season 21 complete release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive

NCIS season 21 made its worldwide debut on February 12, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+, with the anticipation of a 10-episode release. CBS’ NCIS first premiered way back in September 2003. Currently, it has released a total of 20 seasons to the show’s dedicated viewer base.

Despite having to face off against numerous superior officers, Special Agent Nick Torres received support from his team members toward the end of Season 20 of the police procedural drama. Diana Valentine's direction of NCIS Season 21 is continuing the rollercoaster ride that previous seasons have offered.

How many episodes are there in NCIS Season 21?

NCIS Season 21 will have 10 episodes, running from February 12, 2024, to April 15, 2024, with each episode released weekly on Mondays. This season is anticipated to include fresh developments and twists to the plotline.

Below is the available release schedule of the series:

Episodes Title Release Date Episode 1 Algún Día February 12, 2024 Episode 2 The Stories We Leave Behind February 19, 2024 Episode 3 Lifeline February 26, 2024 Episode 4 Left Unsaid March 04, 2024 Episode 5 The Plan March 11, 2024 Episode 6 TBA March 18, 2024 Episode 7 TBA March 25, 2024 Episode 8 TBA April 1, 2024 Episode 9 TBA April 8 , 2024 Episode 10 TBA April 15, 2024

All cast members and their characters in NCIS Season 21

The main cast of season 21 is as follows:

Gary Cole: Plays Alden Parker, a Supervisory Special Agent

Sean Murray: Plays Timothy McGee, an NCIS Special Agent and second in command of MCRT

Wilmer Valderrama: Plays Nick Torres, an NCIS Special Agent

Katrina Law: Plays Jessica Knight, an NCIS Special Agent

Brian Dietzen: Plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, the Chief Medical Examiner

Diona Reasonover: Plays Kasie Hines, a Forensic Specialist for NCIS

Rocky Carroll: Plays Leon Vance, NCIS Director

Where to watch NCIS Season 21?

Season 21 is currently airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

It is available for live viewing or streaming on CBS All Access with a subscription. Episodes are available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play Movies. Fans without access to these streaming services can watch entire episodes on CBS.com or Hulu.

NCIS is also available to stream on Netflix and CBS All Access with a subscription. Moreover, viewers may access snippets and highlights from the episode on the official NCIS YouTube account.

What to expect from NCIS 21?

Season 21 follows a case-of-the-week structure, common in criminal procedurals, with additional season-long plot lines. It is expected to continue the storylines from the previous season. One example is the cliffhanger about Agent Torres. Towards the end of Season 20, Torres faced a pistol pointed at a previous enemy.

However, the Season 21 teaser indicates that the spy will encounter other challenges. The main plot for the forthcoming season will revolve around Torres being arrested for murder. Season 20 had Palmer admitting his love for Knight in front of the crew, suggesting that their romance would likely go further in NCIS season 21.

The official synopsis for the show is as follows:

"Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs leads a group of colorful personalities in investigating crimes -- ranging from murder and espionage to terrorism -- that have evidence connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel. The team includes MIT graduate Timothy McGee, Ellie Bishop, who specializes in international threat assessment, charismatic and unpredictable Nick Torres, and forensic psychologist Jack Sloane. Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard brings his vast experience in forensics into play to help solve cases."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS season 21 as 2024 progresses.