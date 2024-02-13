NCIS season 21 episode 1: Release date, plot, exact time, and more 

CBS’ NCIS first premiered way back in September 2003. Currently, it has released a total of 20 complete seasons, with the upcoming 21st also heavily hyped amongst the show’s dedicated viewer base. Season 20 of NCIS, as fans will already know, ended with a devastating cliffhanger that left a range of unanswered questions.

They are expected to be answered in the upcoming Season 21, which is set to premiere on February 12 on CBS. The first episode, titled Algún Día, can be expected to straightaway immerse fans in the adventures of Special Agent Nick Torres, who was seen struggling with a past, family-related problem in Season 20.

The police procedural drama saw Torres being supported by members of his team towards the end of Season 20, despite him having to go against multiple superior officers. Directed by Diana Valentine, NCIS Season 21 promises a similar rollercoaster ride as most seasons have provided thus far.

NCIS Season 21 Episode 1: Everything you need to know

The latest Season 21 Episode 1 of NCIS will also follow the show’s traditional timeslot. It will be released on Monday, February 12, at 9 PM ET, on CBS. The premiere episode, Algun Dia, has the following description:

The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child.

Hence, while not a lot of details about the plot are available, Torress, played by Wilmer Valderrama, can be expected to go against his superiors in the opening of Season 21.

Determined to get his revenge on a person who previously tormented his family, Torres is determined to get his revenge and can be expected to have plenty of support from his team, despite the official stipulations.

Season 21 of NCIS obviously sees a range of returning characters. Sean Murray will again be seen as Special Agent Timothy McGee. Brian Dietzen is confirmed to be returning as Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

Other familiar faces who will be returning include Diona Reasonove, who has been seen playing the role of Kasie Hines in NCIS.

Katrina Law is Special Agent Jessica Knight, while Rocky Carroll will also be reprising his past role as the director of the major crime branch seen on the show, NCIS.

Finally, Gary Cole has also been announced to join the cast of Season 21. He will be taking up the role of NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker.

While the series follows the NCIS team as they take on a range of different kinds of cases, some of them prove to have personal significance. That is exactly what is expected to happen with Nick Torress in Episode 1 of Season 21 of NCIS.

While not a lot is currently known about the direction the overall Season 21 is expected to take, fans do not have to wait too long. Episode 1 will premiere on CBS at 9 PM ET, with subsequent episodes of the season following the same schedule. They will be released every Monday at 9 PM ET and can be watched on CBS.

