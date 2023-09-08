NCIS: Sydney has fans all excited as the hit crime series expands to the Down Under as a spin-off series. The Pacific Ocean surrounding Australia is one of the most volatile zones in the world and it needs protection too! The NCIS team heads down to solve crimes there as the series is set to premiere around the end of the current year.

The upcoming NCIS series will reportedly focus on a group of American NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police officers who are integrated into a global task force to combat nautical crimes in one of the most disputed ocean regions in the world.

The events of the series will reportedly unfold in Sydney, Australia. The upcoming series has been created by Morgan O'Neill. O'Neill, Sara Richardson, and Sue Seeary serve as executive producers, and Michele Bennett is an additional producer. The filming for NCIS: Sydney began in May 2023.

NCIS: Sydney Release Date

NCIS: Sydney is the first international installment of the popular law enforcement series. The first season of the new spinoff is scheduled to premiere on November 13, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The first episode of the new season will premiere on the aforementioned date while the other episodes will be released for streaming subsequently. There will be a total of eight episodes in the first season of the series.

Australia will witness an early premiere of the series on Paramount+, as it will release there on November 10, 2023.

Here are the tentative international release dates and timings for the upcoming NCIS series:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on November 14, 2023

Canada: 10 pm ET on November 13, 2023

Australia: 6 am AEST on November 10, 2023

India: 12:30 pm IST on November 14, 2023

Korea: 6 am KST on November 14, 2023

Japan: 7 am JST on November 14, 2023

Philippines: 7 am PHT on November 14, 2023

NCIS: Sydney - What we know about the plot from the trailer

The plot of the upcoming NCIS series is set to follow a smart and diverse team of US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP). The two forces are grafted into a multinational squad to keep naval crimes in check in the most contentious area of ocean on the planet due to escalating diplomatic tensions in the Indo-Pacific zone.

The trailer promises the classic NCIS experience with a completely new backdrop and a new set of challenges for the team. However, the type of crimes might be completely different in international waters and it remains to be seen how they will be handled in what is sure to be an action-packed setting.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had the following to say about NCIS: Sydney in a statement:

"NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we're thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist"

She continued:

"Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humour and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades."

Todd Lasance, best known for his work on Home and Away, co-stars with Olivia Swann from DC's Legends of Tomorrow as Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey, and NCIS special agent Michelle Mackey respectively.

Expect some high-octane action in the upcoming series NCIS: Sydney. The series is set to premiere on CBS on November 13, 2023, in the U.S.