NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 16 release date, time, promo, and more details revealed

The very popular NCIS: Los Angeles is all set to return with a new and intriguing episode this week, continuing all the action from the jam-packed 14th season of this spellbinding spinoff. Titled Sleeping Dogs, this upcoming episode looks ready to create a massive stir for the entire team and fascinate fans with a case involving a cryptic message.

As fans may recall, this season of NCIS: Los Angeles has already been pressing the accelerator on the plot quite hard and has aptly managed to shed light on many of the interesting characters through some fascinating plotlines. The upcoming episode will draw the focus on Fatima (Medalion Rahimi), one of the more overshadowed characters in the show, and FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Caleb Castille).

NCIS: LA @NCISLA So much action-packed drama, so little time — Stay in the know, catch up now on @ParamountPlus: spr.ly/60173L3Th So much action-packed drama, so little time — Stay in the know, catch up now on @ParamountPlus: spr.ly/60173L3Th https://t.co/KMabzRXoar

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 16 will air on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 10 pm EST on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 16 synopsis- A heartfelt journey?

NCIS: LA @NCISLA Gather round, #NCISLA fam, because TONIGHT’s all-new episode is going to make your heart smile. Tune in with us. Gather round, #NCISLA fam, because TONIGHT’s all-new episode is going to make your heart smile. Tune in with us. https://t.co/1IFdvQu8Gt

NCIS: Los Angeles is almost at the end of its long and fascinating run. At this juncture of the show, any episode that comes out should be filled with both thrills and moments of heartfelt drama. The upcoming episode seems to have elements of both of them.

While there isn't a promo available for the upcoming episode, a synopsis released by CBS does seem to answer a lot about the case and the surrounding plotlines that fans can expect in the upcoming episode.

The synopsis for Sleeping Dogs reads:

"When the NCIS team receives a cryptic, urgent message, Fatima and Rountree must work together to solve the case; Kilbride plans to visit his son; Callen asks Sam to be his best man."

It seems that the next episode will promise some dramatic events for almost all the important characters in the show. The main case of the night will see two of the most unlikely members team up and reach the end of the chain to decipher something important. The nature of this message and its urgency are not mentioned in the synopsis.

The other important events of the night will see Callen (Chris O'Donnell) ask Sam (LL Cool J) to be his best man. Callen's approaching wedding is one of the more fun plotlines to look forward to. The episode will also see some drama involving Killbride (Gerald McRaney).

This episode is directed by Gonzalo Amat with a script by Andrew Bartels.

NCIS: Los Angeles began airing in September 2009

NCIS: Los Angeles is an action television series combining elements of military drama and police procedural genres. It is a spinoff of the famous NCIS. It is widely considered the most successful spinoff of the franchise. It originally began airing in September 2009. It was created by Shane Brennan.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"A team of special agents belonging to the Naval Criminal Investigative Services solves criminal cases involving the Marines and the Navy."

The series stars Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi, Gerald McRaney as Adm. Hollace Kilbride, and Caleb Castille as Devin Rountree, among many others.

You can catch all the previous episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes