What time will NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 14 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more

The military procedural drama series NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is all set to release an all-new episode. Episode 14 of the hit show is set to air on the CBS TV Channel this Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 10.00 pm EST. Created by Shane Brennan, the long-running crime action series has garnered a lot of popularity over the years.

Followers of NCIS: Los Angeles have been eagerly waiting to witness what the new episode of the final season has in store for them. This comes after NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 13, titled, A Farewell to Arms, which saw an AI company founder being attacked by a mysterious woman.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 14 has been titled Shame

Scheduled to air on March 5, 2023, at 10 pm EST, the highly anticipated upcoming season 14 episode 14 has been titled, Shame. Jamil Akim O'Quinn and Sam Block have acted as writers for the episode, which has been directed by Daniela Ruah.

The official synopsis for episode 14, Shame, released by CBS TV Channel reads:

"When a petty officer is found dead with an apparent suicide note, the NCIS team must investigate the mystery surrounding his death; Callen and Anna begin wedding planning; Sam has a heart-to-heart with his daughter."

The official description and promo video provides fans with clues and glimpses of what the upcoming episode will bring to the table. The new episode will be full of emotional and astonishing events as the NCIS team will be seen diving deep into the suicide case of an officer.

The audience will also witness Anna and Callen preparing for their much-awaited wedding, while Sam is having a heart-to-heart conversation with his beloved daughter. The upcoming episode is set to be extremely interesting and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 cast list

The promising cast list for the latest season of the CBS series includes:

Chris O'Donnell as Grisha "G." Callen

Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye

Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks

Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi

Caleb Castille as Devin Roundtree

Gerald McRaney as Hollace Kilbride

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna

Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier as Shyla Dahr

Natalia del Riego as Rosa Reyes

Richard Gant as former Colonel Raymond Hanna

Bar Paly as Anatasia 'Anna' Kolcheck

Alicia Coppola as FBI Senior Special Agent Lisa Rand

Duncan Campbell as Special Agent Castor

The current season 14 was released on CBS on October 9, 2022. The show's official synopsis reads:

"NCIS: Los Angeles is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals, who pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets."

Don't forget to catch episode 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 on March 5, 2023, at 10 pm EST on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes