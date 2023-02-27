NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 13 recap: Who stole Sean Baker's suitcase? 

This episode of NCIS: Los Angeles saw Sean Baker's suitcase being stolen by a blonde Polish arms broker named Petra Kamishka. This entire episode was around the case of some lost data chips made for the US Navy.

The episode was directed by John Peter Kousakis and written by Chad Mazero. The official synopsis of this episode of NCIS: Los Angeles read:

"When a mystery woman attacks the founder of an AI company, the NCIS team must identify her before the next major global conflict ensues; Kilbride's ex-wife comes to visit and asks him to think about reconnecting with their son."

Let's take a detailed look at what happened in this episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 13 recap: What did Elizabeth want from Kilbride?

The episode began with a woman with blonde hair walking into a hotel bar and stealing Sean Baker's suitcase. Before doing so, she knocked him out cold and left him in a severe condition, putting his life at risk.

Almaya Technautics was founded by Baker. It specialized in AI and was the only company that has a contract with the Navy.

The company is developing robots to aid military search-and-rescue missions and was given the responsibility to find the woman who ambushed Baker.

Kilbride has gone underground, but his ex-wife, who was in town for a conference, spends the night with him. Meanwhile, Rountree discovered that Baker had been making payments to an art gallery for the past three months.

Sam discovered that the missing suitcase had a smart tag in it while Kensi found reprogrammable data chips inside dolls at Baker's studio.

Rountree tracked down his suitcase. It is located in a downtown parking garage. At Kilbride's place, Elizabeth was making dinner for her ex-husband. Kilbride was extremely uncomfortable by this. Clyde has gone missing for a while and nobody in Almaya would talk without his approval.

Sam and Callen managed to find Clyde, who tries to run but ultimately gets caught in trying to do so by Sam. Clyde and Sean were selling chips on the dark web. They breached their contract with the navy by doing so. The suitcase that got stolen contained 200 such chips.

Nina is recruited by Kensi and Deeks to figure out who the thief was. The truth was then finally discovered. The blonde woman's name was Petra Kamishka. She is a retired Polish arms broker.

Sam and Called observed a sale happening at a suburban airport and immediately began heading there. The sale was disrupted by the team and everyone involved got arrested.

Deeks then realized that the chips were fake. Kaminska did this to get a hefty retirement fund. Deeks and Kensi went home before Rosa's curfew while Fatima and Rountree entered a new club.

Kilbride arrives home late for dinner. Elizabeth wants his ex-husband to reconnect with their estranged son, Alex, who is a recovering addict and Elizabeth wanted Killbride to participate in his treatment.

This episode of NCIS: Los Angeles ends here.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 14 will air on February 26, 2023, at 10.00 PM EST on CBS. It will be titled A Farewell to Arms. Daniela Ruah and Jamil Akim O'Quinn & Sam Block will direct and write this episode respectively.

