 Who is Kel Mitchell's ex wife? All about his kids as daughter, Allure's shocking revelations go viral 

Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell will be back in court after his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton claimed that the former has not been paid the back support she is owed. According to legal documents, the actor’s attorney received an email where Hampton claimed that she was seeking an emergency court hearing. Meanwhile, Mitchell’s daughter from his marriage to Hampton has put the father on blast on TikTok.

Kel Mitchell’s daughter Allure Mitchell took to the video-sharing platform to reveal that she has not had a relationship with her father for 10 years. She added that, aside from helping the family financially, the Good Burger star never gave his daughter any emotional support. In a TikTok video, Allure revealed:

“Me, myself, I was homeless, my family is still homeless, my mom still doesn’t have a house because he sold the house from my mother that we were all living in. And I was young and my mom spent years and years and years fighting for it. That’s what I’m mad at him for.”

Allure also revealed that she always drove two to three hours every time to meet her father while hoping to build a relationship with him. She also created a TikTok video where she attached a video of herself along with her father. Under the image of Kel, she wrote:

“I’m not a normal dad I don’t work a 9-5.”

Allure revealed in her TikTok videos that she found it “slightly narcissistic” when her father admitted to not taking on parenting roles because of his profession.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Allure also revealed that Kel Mitchell helped Allure out financially only when it came to matters that looked “good on paper” which included her high school tuition, housing on campus and her first car. However, he did not provide her with any medical insurance because he believed that his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton would make use of the funds. She added:

“I had to experience unimaginable degrees of abuse due to this I never really got the chance to be just a child. He never asked me why I wanted to be lawyer but the reason I do is because I had to watch my mom research law to help her keep our house over our head.”

Who is Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife Tyisha Hampton?

Tyisha Hampton is a former actress. She appeared on Kel Mitchell’s famous show Kenan and Kel in 1998. She also acted in an episode of the 1997 show City Girls.

The 44-year-old met Mitchell at a Hollywood party in 1996. They eventually got married in 1999. They had their first son, Lyric Mitchell, the same year. In 2002, the pair welcomed Allure Mitchell. The couple called it quits in 2005.

Not much is known about Lyric Mitchell. However, Allure Mitchell is 21 years old. She entered college in August and her father Kel congratulated her for the same on his Instagram. Under a selfie, he wrote in the caption:

“First day of college! Class started today and she is officially a college student. So proud!”

Allure Mitchell’s Instagram account has been set to private. At the time of writing this article, she had amassed 4,580 followers on the platform.

Aside from being parents to Allure and Lyric, he is also the parent to daughters Wisdom and Honor, who he shares with his second wife Asia Lee.

Tyisha Hampton recently announced that she was initiating a hearing against Kel for “writs, contempt, collections and to notify the court in regards to your and your offices violating my fundamental rights,” as per Kel Mitchell’s attorney.

Hampton has also accused Kel Mitchell of owing her $1.2 million in back child and spousal support. The judge had not set a date for Tyisha's hearing at the time of writing this article.

