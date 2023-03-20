NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 release date, air time, promo, and more details

NCIS: Los Angeles is all set to return this week with an all-new episode centering around another complicated and dangerous mission. The long-running show has been on quite a roll this season and episode 15 will bring the series closer to its conclusion. This means that the upcoming episode could hold some key plot points for the season finale.

The upcoming episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is titled The Other Shoe. According to data revealed by the network, this episode will deal with Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) going undercover for a complex mission that may also risk his life. This episode will premiere at 10.00 pm EST on March 19, 2023. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 to see Hanna in a boxing ring

As is the norm with the popular NCIS spinoff, a short trailer for the upcoming episode was unveiled. The brief trailer focuses on Sam Hanna's venture into the dark world of drug dealing and gangs. The trailer shows glimpses of him in various situations. It sees him in a boxing ring, which is probably located in an underground arena.

The trailer leaves fans anticipating what the episode has in store for them, as the official synopsis does not reveal much either.

It reads:

"Sam Hanna must go under cover as a fighter to catch the leader of a gang dealing drugs on the streets."

While it is clear that the episode will be based around Sam Hanna, giving a much more detailed portrait of the agent, who has often strayed away from the limelight, it will also seemingly put the character in a risky position. The episode will surely be a gripping one and fans can't wait for its release on March 19.

Season 14 episode 15 of the series was written by Eric Wilson with a script by Lee A. Carlisle and Justin Kohlas.

More about NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: Los Angeles is a spinoff of the long-running show NCIS. It combines aspects of the police procedural and military drama genres. It was the first spinoff of the franchise and premiered in 2009. The series witnesses the Office of Special Projects (OSP), an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Los Angeles, as they take on several intriguing undercover assignments.

It was originally created by Shane Brennan and had a star cast that consisted of Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, Peter Cambor, Adam Jamal Craig, Linda Hunt, and Barrett Foa.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"NCIS: Los Angeles follows Special Agents Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Grisha Callen (Chris O'Donnell), undercover agents assigned to the Office of Special Projects, a special branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that specializes in undercover assignments. Sam is an ex-US Navy SEAL and former member of SEAL Team Six and dedicated family man."

Fans are now excited about the release of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15, which will premiere at 10.00 pm EST on March 19. All the previous episodes of the hit show are available on Paramount+.

